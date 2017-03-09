Fast-track digital transformation with new Fujitsu fi-7600 and fi-7700 document scanners

• High volume scanners for the digital transformation era • Allow for faster and smoother document processing with minimum manual intervention

-- Dubai, 15 March 2017 – Fujitsu subsidiary PFU (EMEA) Limited has today unveiled two new document scanners: the fi-7700 and fi-7600. Designed for the digital transformation era, the new models are able to capture documents up to A3 size in a wide variety of paper weights in one batch, saving time and cost for production-level scanning in a professional environment. The fi-7700 model combines ADF (Automatic Document Feeder) and flatbed functionality. Both models provide a higher level of flexibility than higher volume scanners. Users can load documents easily by adjusting the rotating ADF of the fi-7700 to suit the users' office or workspace environment. The straight paper path allows for very thick materials to be processed. The A3 flatbed in the fi-7700 is well suited for fragile or oversized documents like magazines. The fi-7600 model comes with dual fold-out operating panels to support left-to-right and right-to-left scanning scenarios. These new additions to the successful line-up of fi Series document scanners process a wider variety of document qualities, materials, shapes and sizes without special settings or operator interaction, granting the user even more flexibility. The combination of cutting-edge hardware with PaperStream software provides a complete solution for high clarity image processing, routine automation and document routing.The fi-7700 and fi-7600 achieve best in class scanning speeds of 100 ppm / 200 ipm (A4 landscape, colour, 200/300 dpi) and are optimised for centralised scanning of up to 30,000 documents per day. The compact size of the scanners allows for placement in production and department settings. The scanners are truly multi-skilled, providing a variety of functions that make mixed batch capture more efficient. These powerful and versatile document scanners are designed to improve work efficiency for all customers, including public sector, financial services and healthcare industries, as well as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) service providers and scanning service bureaus.Key hardware features for increased productivity• A straight paper path unique with ADF scanners assures reliable scanning of mixed batches, regardless of the condition and type of document. A one-touch change to non-separation mode allows for hassle-free scanning of folded or multi-layered documents.• Freely adjustable document side guides in the document feeder and effective stacker side guides minimise operator intervention before and after scanning.• The skew reducer improves the feeding performance and ensures that a single skewed sheet in a batch does not skew any following sheets. Paper protection functionality detects acoustic and document length irregularities, thus minimising the risk of document damage even for documents as thin as 20g/m2.Advanced softwareWith the new scanners PFU expands the PaperStream software capabilities within production level document capture.• PaperStream Capture professionalises scanning routine automation. Patch code, barcode, matrix code and zonal OCR allow for routing and document augmentation on the fly.• PaperStream IP automatically produces high quality images for subsequent processing."By adding these new high-volume A3 model scanners to our current family of fi Series document scanners for professional use we can help our customers to be even more efficient in their digital transformation,"says Mike Nelson, Vice President at Fujitsu subsidiary PFU (EMEA) Limited."This is our most comprehensive technology package to date. These scanners are not only powerful and durable but they provide a variety of functions that help to reduce the cost of capture," states Klaus Schulz, Senior Manager Product Marketing at PFU (EMEA) Limited.List price and release dateThe Fujitsu fi-7700 and fi-7600 document scanners are now available at Fujitsu sales partners. The recommended retail price for the fi-7700 is £8100 (€9449, $9450) and for the fi-7600 £4899 (€5749, $6775) plus VAT.