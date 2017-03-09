Infrastructure Developments and Expected Boost in SMB Segment will boost the UAE Genset Market Growt

End

The UAE genset market has been witnessing considerable year-on-year growth over the past decade as the number of small and medium businesses (SMB's) and other big infrastructure development such as Dubai land, expansion of Jebel Ali zone and number of schools, college and hospitals have continuously contributed to propel the demand for gensets. Projects like Jumeirah Park, Dubai land and Dubai green line metro have also contributed to high demand of gensets.The major share of genset demand is fulfilled by rented genset market. Construction sector is the major contributor for high demand in rented genset market as in this sector gensets are required temporarily to power construction equipments and other on-site machineries. Moreover, city festivals and industries (temporary surge in electricity demand) also demand for rented gensets. Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Dibba and Fujairah are the major cities which derives the demand for the rented gensets.In the UAE, closed type gensets have more demand as compared to open type. Closed-type of gensets are really very beneficial to protect the gensets from dust and sand. Moreover, closed type gensets are sound proof and therefore they are useful in places like schools, hospitals and offices. Moreover, there are rules and regulations set by government to set up temporary gensets like Genset should be enclosed housing for suppression of noise & exposure of rotating / electrical parts. Therefore, out of this compliance, customer has to buy the closed type genset.In the UAE market, there are seven major genset players namely CAT, FG Wilson, Himoinsa, MTU, Cummins, Atlas Copco and Kirolskar and CAT is the market leader as of 2016. All the players in the market are importing their gensets from countries such as USA, UK, China, Spain and India. Majority of the players are importing complete units of gensets while a few others are importing the engines and assembling them in their warehouses. Machinery accounts for the largest share in the total imports of the UAE as the country is not considered a manufacturing hub for electrical items such as gensets. This is due to high cost of investment required for setting up a manufacturing unit in the country.It is significantly important for a new entrant and existing players to have a large distribution network in the UAE. Without an extensive dealer presence, it is very difficult for a new entrant to establish a base in the market specially in below 100 KVA segment. A widespread dealer network must be set up to compete with players such as CAT, Himoinsa and MTU who have good distribution network and are leading the UAE genset market. Existing players as well as new entrants should enter the online market and start selling their products online. Companies should focus on below 100KVA segment for online retail selling which caters to the need of small enterprise and residential sector.