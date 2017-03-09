News By Tag
McObject's new eXtremeDB® offers better speed, enhanced security and greater flexibility
McObject has over 15 years' experience in Big Data and more recently in IoT. It was founded by embedded database and real-time systems experts, offering sophisticated data management technology, used across a wide range of verticals.
14 March 2017, London, New York, Seattle & Nuremberg: McObject (http://www.mcobject.com/)®
Steve Graves, CEO and co-founder of McObject, says: "We've always prided ourselves on excellent performance, so it's great to be able to bring to market a version of our software which is even faster and more efficient. With the amount of data that systems are generating, we've done a lot of work on the operational side to make sure that eXtremeDBv7.1 is exceptionally light on its feet, in terms of its backup and restore functions. We've also focused on security, so that organizations can take advantage of the data that IoT is providing, with less concern about systems being compromised."
The key enhancements include:
· Incremental backup/restore capabilities for in-memory and persistent databases: with critical databases constantly increasing in size, a complete backup/restore can be very time consuming. eXtremeDB v.7.1 automatically detects changes in a database, and only backs-up the delta, dramatically improving operational efficiency.
· Enhanced transmission security for HA, Cluster via support for SSL/TSL: encrypted communication over the network for secure data transmission is now available between any two eXtremeDB components whether they are client, server, master, standby, or cluster node. eXtremeDB supports encryption of data in transit as well as at rest. Improved data security will help firms take advantage of opportunities presented by the IoT.
· Extending platform-independent asynchronous I/O storage driver for all supported platforms (INTEGRITY OS, VxWorks and WRLinux, etc.,): asynchronous I/O substantially improves performance by decoupling the database system software from the storage hardware, allowing other database processing to progress in parallel. Previously this was only available in Linux environments.
· Support for read-only databases: static databases used for regulatory or marketing reasons, for example, railway information (tracks, switches, sidings, stations, etc) should only be modified by the producer, not by the consumer. eXtremeDB 7.1 supports access to read-only databases, giving added flexibility.
· Performance optimizations for compound indexes: applications requiring the best possible performance will benefit from improvements to this commonly-used type of indexing. In particular, relational database 'join' operations and search conditions involving more than one attribute. Optimized performance has led to improvements of up to 70% in some cases.
· Added support for Dynamic Data Definition Language to Cluster, HA: a change to a database schema, such as a new or dropped table, column or index, can be initiated at any cluster node and automatically propagates throughout the cluster (or from an HA master and propagated to its replicas). This significantly improves the operational efficiency of eXtremeDB Cluster and eXtremeDB High Availability.
· Multiple embedded SQL engine improvements: we continually improve the SQL engine query optimizer. Many types of queries will benefit from the latest improvements, allowing developers to focus on the application design, rather than on analyzing and optimizing query performance.
Graves adds: "McObject's use of industry-standard programming languages means that users don't need any special training to use our database straightaway."
eXtremeDB has been deployed across numerous industries, including networking gear (Motorola, F5 Networks, Genband), industrial (Schneider Electric, Schlumberger)
Editorial contacts
Alla Lapidus
Moonlight Media
Email: alla@moonlightmedia.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 4770
About McObject
Founded by embedded database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven data management technology used across a wide range of industries and market segments. McObject counts among its customers industry leaders such as BAE Systems, TradeStation, Siemens, Philips, EADS, JVC, Pentair, F5 Networks, CA, Motorola and Boeing
McObject uses powerful, industry-standard tools and languages, such as SQL, Python, C/C++, Java and C#.
For more information please visit www.mcobject.com
McObject and eXtremeDB are registered trademarks of McObject LLC. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Alla Lapidus
alla@moonlightmedia.co.uk
