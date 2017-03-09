News By Tag
SocksLane Cotton Compression Socks Especially Suited For Long Flights
SocksLane products have been proven to help to reduce the risk of DVT and offer the most comfort for air travel
Passenger's legs take a heavy beating when sitting for long hours on a flight especially when flying on an economy class seat for more than half a day, however, things can get just as bad or even worse when traveling on a cross country train, a bus or a cramped car.
Frequent travelers often complain about heavy legs and swollen ankles. In extreme cases blood clots can form in the when immobile for long hours, this condition is generally referred to as "economy class syndrome" though its medical term for it is deep vein thrombosis (DVT).
DVT can cause pain, swelling, and warmth of the affected leg and even break off and travel to the lungs causing a pulmonary embolism (PE) that may be fatal.
DVT and PE, are fortunately highly preventable, some of their symptoms should be seen as warning signs and it is a good idea to look up symptoms and specific risk factors online on Wikipedia for example. https://en.wikipedia.org/
The simplest ways to significantly lessen the risks related Economy Class Syndrome are: specific exercises and wearing compression socks.
Some of the easiest exercises to perform are:
Moving one's legs regularly when on long trips and exercise the calf muscles to increase blood flow.
Take breaks from sitting to stretch the legs.
Extend them straight out and flex the ankles pulling the toes toward the body.
Some airlines even recommend pulling each knee up near the chest and holding it there for 15 seconds repeating for up to 10 times.
Passengers should buy a pair of good quality moderate compression socks and wear them throughout the flight as they will improve venous blood flow and decrease swelling and liquid retention down the legs.
People need not spend a fortune but they should try to avoid synthetic materials that will, at best, turn uncomfortable after a few hours.
SocksLane Cotton Compression Socks are an excellent choice as they offer all the advantages of high-quality compression socks with the added benefit of being composed of 65% pure combed cotton and the highest quality stretch materials available today. This particular combination and their graduated progressive compression help to oxygenate the legs' tissues and prevent blood clots without irritating the skin.
SocksLane Cotton Compression Socks are available online on Amazon.com and people can have the delivered at their doorstep in time before the next flight. Furthermore, these travel compression socks come in different sizes and trendy colors and look nothing like your traditional medicated socks. Individuals can use them every day even when they are not traveling and enjoy the soothing effects they will have on the legs.
Amanda Dixon
***@sockslane.com
