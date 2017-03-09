 
Industry News





StethoscopePros is here to show you other cost-effective alternatives

A new website called stethoscopepros.com is on a mission. Sick of everyone mentioning "LIttmann Cardiology" when asked what the best stethoscope is, Jacob Nyman decided to show people another way.
 
 
NEW YORK - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- We met up with Jacob Nyman in a Starbucks in downtown New York. We heard about his website from a medical student friend of ours who was looking to buy his first stethoscope.

"I got tired of people always recommending a Littmann Cardiology stethoscope to new medical students not familiar with the technology" Jacob starts off.

"For a medical student to buy a Cardiology grade stethoscope right off the bat can be quite the investment. Cardiology gradestethoscope easily go for $200+ USD. When for all that matters first year med-students or even nursing students will do just fine with a Classic-model. The classic models are less than half of what a cardiology-grade stethoscope goes for!"

Jacob is on a mission to ensure no med-student or starting medical professional goes for the most expensive brand and the most expensive model simply out of peer-pressure or ignorance.

"Stethoscopes do not have to cost an arm and a leg to work well. However there are obviously differences between stethoscope models individually. A Littmann classic for example has a reported superiority over the Lightweight model of the same brand when it comes to hearing lower frequency sounds. It is these minute details that often go overlooked by first-year students.

Even in the overview of best stethoscopes that I made here: http://www.stethoscopepros.com/best-stethoscope/ the cardiology stethoscope isn't even number one!"

In conclusion we asked Jacob what the funniest feedback he got when starting his new blog.

"The funniest feedback I had was an overwhelming response to write an article on golden stethoscopes. For some reason they are extremely in fashion nowadays. And when I say golden I mean gold.plated of course. A solid gold stethoscope probably wouldn't work very well but might cost the same as a Cardiology-grade stethoscope!"

You can find his write-up here: http://www.stethoscopepros.com/cheap-golden-lightweight-s...

We wish Jacob a lot of success on his journey and nodoubtedly we'll be hearing from him soon!

