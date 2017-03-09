BVG Associates further strengthens team

Technology, asset management and commercial expert Neil Douglas joins the BVGA team.

Contact

Stephen Mills

***@bvgassociates.com Stephen Mills

End

-- BVG Associates (BVGA) has strengthened its team with the appointment of Neil Douglas as a Director.Neil has over 20 years' hands-on experience across the renewable energy value chain. He has particular experience in wind farm asset management, performance engineering, strategy, due diligence and market analysis.Neil joins BVGA having spent 20 years at Natural Power, most recently as Director of LCOE, and holds a Masters in Energy Systems and the Environment from the University of Strathclyde.Based in BVGA Scottish headquarters in Fife, Neil will lead our Scottish team in developing BVGA's already successful relationships with the Scottish renewable community, including enablers, governments, financiers, developers and manufacturers.He'll also play a key role in expanding BVGA's wind farm life extension, asset optimisation and due diligence work to new clients and new geographies. These areas are becoming increasing important as the wind industry matures and so many assets approach the end of their design life."Neil's appointment reflects our positive view of the future of renewable energy generation and energy systems, not just in Scotland but across the globe," said Bruce Valpy, Managing Director, BVGA Associates. "Neil shares our values and brings some great skills and experience that will enable us to help more clients in key areas.""I'm delighted to join the dynamic and highly regarded team at BVGA," said Neil, "I'm especially looking forward to helping the industry succeed commercially in a 'subsidy free' world, as well as contributing to a low carbon economy."Neil joins BVGA on the 15 March 2017.