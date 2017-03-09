Department of Economic Development – Ajman inaugurates Al Nakheel Center

Move falls in line with continuing efforts to bring happiness and welfare for people of booming economy

Image

End

-- UAE, March 15, 2017 - The Department of Economic Development – Ajman (DED-Ajman) has revealed the inauguration of the new Al Nakheel Customer Service Center at Ajman Corniche Road. The new customer center is being seen as an important addition in the move to provide smoother, faster and easier transaction procedures for customers. Strategically located near some of Ajman's most vital hubs, the Al Nakheel Customer Service Center is expected to service over 10,000 customers coming from Al Nakheel, Lewarah Al Rashidiya and Al RumailahHis Excellency Ali Essa Al Nuaimi, Director General DED, shared that the new center is part of Ajman-DED's commitment towards creating an environment favorable to achieving a prosperous economy that ensures sustainable development and the happiness of the people of Ajman, which complements Ajman Vision 2021 and the move to build a happy society also capable of building a green economy and a distinctive government embedded with the 'Spirit of the Union' under the visionary leadership of His Highness (H.H.) Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and under the directive of H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.Al Nuaimi stated, "This new customer service center was opened in response to the suggestions and recommendations that we have received from customers requesting for an integrated center that would be able to cater to the growing needs and demand of people coming from the Al Nakheel, Lewarah Al Rashidiya and Al Rumailah areas--especially in the move to address the increasing demand for issuing new commercial licenses. According to our reports, the demand for issuance of new commercial licenses mounted in 2016 to 4,233 licenses, reflecting a growth rate of 15.8 per cent as compared to 2015. We are confidently looking to finalize the last step, which is in alignment with our ongoing commitment to the directives of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman-DED, of facilitating the customer's journey and providing the investors and customers with the best services that would ultimately serve to maintain a competitive and diversified economy, which would make Ajman one of the most attractive destinations for local and regional investments.""We're all confident that the new center can help boost the happiness of customers and welfare of society at large in a way that is consistent with the government's direction, which is inspired by the visionary leadership that aims to make the people's happiness and positivity a lifestyle, a government commitment and a true spirit that bring the UAE people together," concluded Al Nuaimi.