Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Appoints Assistant Director of Sales - MICE

-- Anupam Singh has been appointed as Assistant Director of Sales - MICE by Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. He brings strong experience to his new role having worked previously with Jumeirah, InterContinental and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.As a young and dynamic leader, Anupam is very passionate about his job. During his career, he had the opportunity to be associated in the organisation of a wide range of social, cultural and corporate events such as weddings, parties, exhibitions, meetings, seminars, workshops, etc – which gave him a strong knowledge of event planning and execution.Anupam holds a Bachelor's degree in Hotel and Tourism Management Catering Technology, Hygiene & Sanitation (1st Class) from National Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology in Goa, India.Commenting on his appointment, Mr Binu Varghese, Director of Sales, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai said, "Anupam will be a great support and asset to the team specially Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is becoming one of the top venues for MICE and offers a superb range of facilities perfectly suitable for diverse occasions. We have just upgraded our meeting venues with a massive expansion like the newly spacious Al Garhoud Ballroom with over 6, 448 sq. ft space in addition to 5 meeting rooms and 2 boardrooms. These strategic developments are aimed at growing our share of the MICE business and will greatly boost our positioning in the local and international market. "The award-winning Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a contemporary lifestyle destination for those who desire to be at the centre of Dubai's pulsating business and cultural scene. Named Middle East's Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2016 for the fifth time since 2008, this exceptional hotel is conveniently located near the Dubai International Airport just five minutes' drive away from Terminal 1 & 3, city's major central business, historical districts, tourist spots, shopping centres and entertainment hub.Featuring 341 spacious guestrooms including Superior & Deluxe Rooms, Club Suites, and Executive Deluxe Suites, rooms are equipped with outstanding amenities. Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai caters to discerning global business and leisure travellers, and is known for its engaging service. On site are a distinctive choice of restaurants and bars, newly spacious Al Garhoud ballroom with 6,448 sq ft space, 5 meeting rooms and 2 boardrooms with high-end facilities and a range of leisure options including superb large outdoor swimming pool and fully-equipped fitness centre.