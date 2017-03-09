News By Tag
DUAL The Worlds 1st Scooter and board BackPack Bag
The DUAL Backpack bag was created off the back page of Orson Scotts Card's Enders Game. Born out of the need to create a bag that would offer users of most ages the following:
• A bag that is built to carry - A Freestyle, Adult or child's Scooter, Skate, Penny or Cruiser board - Scooter or Board - or BOTH TOGETHER!!!
• A bag that accommodates Sports people, School and Academics, Gym enthusiasts, Travellers, commuters and Photographers.
• A bag that supports Sports and Technology with great storage and innovation.
Hi, my name is David MJ and I am the owner of the BEARINGz Sports brand, and the creator of the DUAL Backpack bag. I named the bag DUAL because it is capable of carrying a Scooter or/and a Skate/Penny/
WHY?
• Easy and safer to transport your scooter or board or both
• PARENT FACTOR - The ability to deal with that one Kiddie issue - who is going to carry the board or scooter when your child is too tired to.
• SPACE - Built to carry equipment, clothes, gadgets, helmets, shoes and camera accessories - comfortably.
• CHARGING STATION - One thing I was always faced with when travelling with riders in my car is - "Can we charge our phones please? Almost out of juice". With the on-board power bank charger, this is no longer an issue.
DUAL is being released not to realise profit but to gain exposure and recognition from the people that matter - you the CONSUMER.
