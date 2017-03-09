 
Industry News





DUAL The Worlds 1st Scooter and board BackPack Bag

 
 
dual cover
dual cover
 
DULWICH, England - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- If it's about: Going to work Commuting or travelling Family day out Going to school, gym, photography - the DUAL Backpack satisfies all those needs. DUAL - World's first Scooter and board carrying backpack boasts these features: • POWER BANK CHARGER • POWER BANK IN COOLANT AREA • HELMET AND ACCESORIES AREA • REMOVABLE SMART DEVICE HOLDER • 2 RIDING SCOOTER HOLDING AREAS • 2 SKATE/PENNY/CRUISER BOARD HOLDING AREAS • WATER BOTTLE AREA • 900D POLYESTER MATERIAL • TOP FLIP ZIPPED LOAD OPENING

The DUAL Backpack bag was created off the back page of Orson Scotts Card's Enders Game. Born out of the need to create a bag that would offer users of most ages the following:

• A bag that is built to carry - A Freestyle, Adult or child's Scooter, Skate, Penny or Cruiser board - Scooter or Board - or BOTH TOGETHER!!!
•  A bag that accommodates Sports people, School and Academics, Gym enthusiasts, Travellers, commuters and Photographers.
• A bag that supports Sports and Technology with great storage and innovation.

Hi, my name is David MJ and I am the owner of the BEARINGz Sports brand, and the creator of the DUAL Backpack bag. I named the bag DUAL because it is capable of carrying a Scooter or/and a Skate/Penny/Cruiser board.

WHY?

• Easy and safer to transport your scooter or board or both
PARENT FACTOR - The ability to deal with that one Kiddie issue - who is going to carry the board or scooter when your child is too tired to.
SPACE - Built to carry equipment, clothes, gadgets, helmets, shoes and camera accessories - comfortably.
CHARGING STATION - One thing I was always faced with when travelling with riders in my car is - "Can we charge our phones please? Almost out of juice". With the on-board power bank charger, this is no longer an issue.

DUAL is being released not to realise profit but to gain exposure and recognition from the people that matter - you the CONSUMER.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/dual-the-worlds-1st-sc...

BEARINGz Sports
David McLeary-Jones
***@bearingz.net
