Trigent Named to the Global Outsourcing 100® Once Again
"We are excited that our growth, excellence in execution and focus on customer success are being recognized by a global association such as IAOP. Trigent's continuous inclusion in the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 is a result of our enduring client engagements, strong technology and domain expertise and the business know-how to deliver outstanding services to our esteemed clients. This recognition further highlights our commitment to delivering measurable positive business outcomes through our methodology, highly skilled employees and proven processes." said Mr. Bharat Khatau, President and CEO, Trigent Software.
The Global Outsourcing 100® list is produced annually by IAOP® to help companies seeking the best outsourcing partners make their decisions. It showcases industry leaders that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services. Such recognition relies on a thorough review of applications submitted by an ample number of companies from across the globe. The winners list is composed of top 75 established global firms called "Leaders" and top 25 smaller growing firms referred to as "Rising Stars".
"Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models are scrutinizing their providers very closely," said Ms Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."
The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 and The World's Best Outsourcing Advisors recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. These lists are based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.
About Trigent Software
Trigent is a CMM Level-4 technology solutions company with its US office at Southborough, MA, and India office at Bangalore. Trigent provides comprehensive solutions for business problems via outsourced software product and applications design, development and quality assurance. Trigent serves customers like Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), enterprises and SMBs in the High Tech, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce and Manufacturing areas. Trigent's solutions help clients overcome budget, schedule and resource constraints. To learn more about Trigent visit www.trigent.com
Contacts:
Nagendra Rao
Vice President – Sales and Marketing
Trigent Software, Inc.
nagendra_r@trigent.com
508-490-
www.trigent.com
About IAOP
IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.
Media Contact
Anuradha Muralidharan
9591073198
***@trigent.com
