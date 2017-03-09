 
News By Tag
* Suzuki spare parts
* Suzuki Esteem Parts
* Suzuki Car Spare Parts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

BP Auto Spares India Reveals on Why the Suzuki Eeco is the Best Family Car

The new Eeco is best suited for traversing on difficult roads. BP Auto Spares India speaks about this revolutionary vehicle produced by Suzuki.
 
 
reputed dealer of Suzuki spare parts
reputed dealer of Suzuki spare parts
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Suzuki spare parts
Suzuki Esteem Parts
Suzuki Car Spare Parts

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
Products

NEW DELHI, India - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Suzuki has established itself as one of the premier car manufacturing brands all over the world. One of its highly popular makes, the Eeco, caters to the requirements of increased seating capacity and rough road conditions. It has about five variants, two fuel options, and is available in six different shades such as metallic silky silver, superior white, metallic midnight black, metallic glistening grey, metallic bright red, and metallic blue blaze. The Partner of BP Auto Spares India, a reputed dealer of Suzuki spare parts, says "Suzuki had launched the Eeco with the hope of rekindling the magic created by the Omni. It is one of the best family commuter vehicles ever manufactured by the company. It is, in fact, designed specially to suit the requirements of those who like to travel in large groups."

Commenting on the looks of the vehicle, he says, "As far as aesthetics are concerned, the Eeco looks somewhat similar to the previous model Versa. It features graphics on its side, which is a new addition. The seat arrangement is such that it creates ample leg room as well as head room for the passengers. It has five-seat arrangement in all the four variants, with one variant having the capacity to accommodate seven passengers comfortably. All of them have a sliding door, which helps the middle row passengers to get in and out of the car easily. It is particularly useful in tight parking spots where there is hardly any room for the door to open properly. The headrest on the front seat makes it easier for the driver to drive comfortably."

He continues, "The placement of the 1196cc engine in the car is in the middle and this has enhanced the car's dynamics. The five speed manual gear box has Diagonal Shift Assistance, which powers the rear wheels of the vehicle. Suzuki designers have used McPherson strut suspension, keeping in mind the rough conditions of roads. The Eeco gives about 20kmpl for CNG and 15.1kmpl for petrol, which is quite a decent figure for mileage."

He also says, "As far as value for money is considered, this big car is perfect for an entire family. It can also carry a great amount of luggage. Those on the lookout of reliable Suzuki Spare Parts of Eeco or Suzuki ALTO spare parts, may get in touch with us, and we shall be glad to fulfill their requirements."

For more spare parts: https://www.bpautosparesindia.com/suzuki-spare-parts/

Contact
4984-4985 Roshanara Road
Delhi – 110007, INDIA
***@bpimpex.in
End
Source:
Email:***@bpimpex.in
Tags:Suzuki spare parts, Suzuki Esteem Parts, Suzuki Car Spare Parts
Industry:Automotive
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BP Auto Spares India PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share