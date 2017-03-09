News By Tag
BP Auto Spares India Reveals on Why the Suzuki Eeco is the Best Family Car
The new Eeco is best suited for traversing on difficult roads. BP Auto Spares India speaks about this revolutionary vehicle produced by Suzuki.
Commenting on the looks of the vehicle, he says, "As far as aesthetics are concerned, the Eeco looks somewhat similar to the previous model Versa. It features graphics on its side, which is a new addition. The seat arrangement is such that it creates ample leg room as well as head room for the passengers. It has five-seat arrangement in all the four variants, with one variant having the capacity to accommodate seven passengers comfortably. All of them have a sliding door, which helps the middle row passengers to get in and out of the car easily. It is particularly useful in tight parking spots where there is hardly any room for the door to open properly. The headrest on the front seat makes it easier for the driver to drive comfortably."
He continues, "The placement of the 1196cc engine in the car is in the middle and this has enhanced the car's dynamics. The five speed manual gear box has Diagonal Shift Assistance, which powers the rear wheels of the vehicle. Suzuki designers have used McPherson strut suspension, keeping in mind the rough conditions of roads. The Eeco gives about 20kmpl for CNG and 15.1kmpl for petrol, which is quite a decent figure for mileage."
He also says, "As far as value for money is considered, this big car is perfect for an entire family. It can also carry a great amount of luggage. Those on the lookout of reliable Suzuki Spare Parts of Eeco or Suzuki ALTO spare parts, may get in touch with us, and we shall be glad to fulfill their requirements."
