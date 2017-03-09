 
Asia Pacific Sports Medicine Market Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Sports Medicine Market, By Product Type,By Body Area,By End Users (Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Country, – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024.
 
 
PUNE, India - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- APAC Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2024 from USD 9.3 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The Apac Sports Medicine Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Body Area, End-User and Region.

By Product Type:
§  Orthobiologics

·         Bone Graft Substitutes

1)      Bone Allografts

2)      Synthetic Bone Materials

3)      Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

4)      Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

·         Visscosupplementation

·         Bone Marrow Concentrate (BMC)

·         Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)

§  Surgical Devices,

§  Arthroscopy Devices

·         Arthroscopy Implants

·         Arthroscopes (Video And HDD)

·         Visualization Systems

·         Arthroscopy Pumps

·         Resection Equipments

§  Orthopedic Braces And Supports

·         Knee Braces And Supports (Soft And Hinged)

·         Foot And Ankle Braces And Supports

·         Spinal Orthoses

·         Upper Extremity Braces And Supports

·         Others

By Body Area:
§  Knee

§  Hip

§  Shoulder And Elbow

§  Foot And Ankle

§  Hand And Wrist

By End Users:
§  Hospitals

§  Orthopedic

§  Clinics

§  Ambulatory Surgical Centers

§  Others

Based on geography the market is segmented into geographical countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and rest of APAC. Japan is expected to dominate the market whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing incidence of sports injuries in China, India, South Korea and ASEAN regions.

Read more: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/apac-sports-medicine...

Major Players of the Global Medical Nonwovens Market:

Arthrex, Inc.

•        Smith and Nephew

•        Medtronic

•        Depuy Synthes

•        Stryker

•        Conmed Corporation

•        Zimmer, Inc.

•        Japan MDM, Inc.

•        DJO Global

•        Ossur Corporate

•        Ottobock Healthcare GmbH

•        Breg, Inc.

•        Tornier, Inc.

•        Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

•        Cramer Products, Inc.,

•        RTI Surgical
Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number-317, Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune-411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Contact
Data Bridge Market Research
***@databridgemarketresearch.com
