Asia Pacific Sports Medicine Market Forecast to 2024
Asia-Pacific Sports Medicine Market, By Product Type,By Body Area,By End Users (Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Country, – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024.
The Apac Sports Medicine Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Body Area, End-User and Region.
By Product Type:
§ Orthobiologics
· Bone Graft Substitutes
1) Bone Allografts
2) Synthetic Bone Materials
3) Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)
4) Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)
· Visscosupplementation
· Bone Marrow Concentrate (BMC)
· Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)
§ Surgical Devices,
§ Arthroscopy Devices
· Arthroscopy Implants
· Arthroscopes (Video And HDD)
· Visualization Systems
· Arthroscopy Pumps
· Resection Equipments
§ Orthopedic Braces And Supports
· Knee Braces And Supports (Soft And Hinged)
· Foot And Ankle Braces And Supports
· Spinal Orthoses
· Upper Extremity Braces And Supports
· Others
By Body Area:
§ Knee
§ Hip
§ Shoulder And Elbow
§ Foot And Ankle
§ Hand And Wrist
By End Users:
§ Hospitals
§ Orthopedic
§ Clinics
§ Ambulatory Surgical Centers
§ Others
Based on geography the market is segmented into geographical countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and rest of APAC. Japan is expected to dominate the market whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing incidence of sports injuries in China, India, South Korea and ASEAN regions.
Major Players of the Global Medical Nonwovens Market:
Arthrex, Inc.
• Smith and Nephew
• Medtronic
• Depuy Synthes
• Stryker
• Conmed Corporation
• Zimmer, Inc.
• Japan MDM, Inc.
• DJO Global
• Ossur Corporate
• Ottobock Healthcare GmbH
• Breg, Inc.
• Tornier, Inc.
• Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.
• Cramer Products, Inc.,
• RTI Surgical
