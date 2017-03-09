News By Tag
Buy TopTech TMT Bars Grade 500D At Best Prices Online In Bengal
Sturdiness sits at the heart of every strong construction, regardless of how big or small it is. And, to get that strength, high quality TMT bars comes first in the list of major components needed for making an edifice study and long-lasting.
The top management of TopTech is very proud to announce that it is now available 24X7 at its online counter. One of the senior officials said, "We not only manufacture high quality products, but we also deliver trust. TopTech's manufacturing units strive to keep pace with the latest technologies and advanced levels of production. This is how we are able to meet the requirements of our clients and customers".
TopTech is among those few companies that leverage the TEMPcore Process in collaboration with CRM (Centre de Rechaerche Metallurgiques)
TopTech holds all the necessary certifications and credentials that show that the company has gone through a number of rigorous tests for standard and quality and successfully passed them all. The qualities of good TMT bars are high ductility, superior strength, seismic and corrosion resistance. TopTech TMT bars offer everything to make a construction stand tall year after year.
About the company
TopTech is a flagship company of Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt. Ltd. It is based out of Kolkata, West Bengal. Although a young company, it aims to achieve greatest height of technological advancements and produce high quality TMT bars while adhering to the international standards.
Contact Information
Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt Ltd
46, BB Ganguly Street Kolkata – 700012
Phone: (033) 4003 5050
Email: info@technirman.com
Website: http://toptechtmt.com/
