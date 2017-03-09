News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Automotive Lighting Market Report - 2014–2022 - Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast
The global automotive lighting market report underlines the rapid progress of the industry in the forecast period 2014–2022. According to the analysts behind the making of the report, the market is projected to garner a total value of $15,705 m
The automotive lighting market size is witnessing a rapid growth with the rise in the demand for different types of vehicles. Whether it is passenger or commercial vehicles, automotive vehicles require energy-efficient and cost-effective lighting systems. It is a prerequisite for enabling a safe driving experience. The growing population in now in possession of greater disposable income. This has heightened the demands of the automotive vehicle industry, which in turn increases the demand for lighting solutions. Moreover, the various regulations enforced by the government for vehicle safety has given ample opportunity for growth in the market.
The global automotive lighting market report underlines the rapid progress of the industry in the forecast period 2014–2022. According to the analysts behind the making of the report, the market is projected to garner a total value of $15,705 million, by the year 2022. This will be supported by a CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 till 2022. The study also emphasizes on the presence of the market in various geographical regions of the world. The lucrativeness of each region has been highlighted, and the potential investment pockets for investors and business owners outlined for each segment.
Key Findings of Automotive Lighting Market Report:
· The rise in concerns over road safety and the exponential increase in automobile production is expected to propel the growth of the global automotive lighting market in the given forecast period.
· The segment of LED technology is projected to be the sector that exhibits the fastest growth in the analysis period.
· The lower cost and easy availability of halogen technology will ensure it maintains the leading position in the market.
· In comparison to interior lighting, the exterior lighting segment would continue its dominant share, based on application type.
· The passenger vehicles segment is touted to create more demand for automotive lighting products, compared to the commercial vehicles segment, during the forecast period.
· In terms of geography, the Asia-Pacific region would be the largest market for automotive lighting products, owing to its huge vehicle product capacity.
The key market players engaged in the industry are enlisted in the report. Crucial data about business performances, product offerings, pricing strategies, and marketing positions of each company are provided in the report to enable a clearer understanding of the competitive scenario. The key players mentioned in the study include company names, such as Osram Licht AG, Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Valeo, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., and Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Get sample of the research: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/
The global automotive lighting market report focuses on the essential driving factors influencing the progress of the market. The competitive analysis provided in the study entails a better understanding of the market scenario and various dynamics followed by the players in the industry. The significant investment pockets highlighted in the report give the interested stakeholders an extensive analysis of the various market trends. The report provides guidance to investors and business owners about the potential possessed by each segment and various technologies that propel its share in the overall market.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse