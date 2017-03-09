News By Tag
Bridge Global Recognized by CIOReview magazine among 20 most promising IT services companies 2017
The Annual CIOReview listing presents 20 companies that provides the best IT services and impact marketplace
What is unique about Bridge Global's working model?
Bridge Global often not just meet, but exceeds its client's expectations on projects focusing in the SMAC (social, mobile, analytics, and cloud) technologies. Krishna Jothis, CEO Bridge Global affirms - "Keeping up-to-date with the latest technology trends in these areas helps in offering the best client solutions and support. We follow the AGILE methodology, and our working model is more of a distributed global team rather than a project model."
Technologies that we leverage the most are - .NET + cloud solutions, Hybrid solutions for mobile, web and eCommerce solutions. Bridge Global practices SCRUM and follows Agile methodology and have a good number of certified SCRUM masters and product owners. The company uses a unique method to find the right IT talent for clients, and ensures a hassle-free and efficient remote working by teaming up appropriate IT solutions. Continuous staff training and providing client training on how to collaborate successfully in a distributed team further leads to success.
The last 4-5 years have seen optimistic growth patterns in the company. The company is in the phase of expanding its global operations further and is growing its presence in North America, Europe and Asia.
About Bridge Global
Bridge Global is a global IT Solutions Provider that has its roots in the Netherlands and has grown from strength to strength to provide software solutions for businesses worldwide. Our customers are stable and ambitious software companies/departments who have trouble finding talented programmers to scale up their business. We find the right team for the right position and support customers to collaborate with their colleagues remotely. You can read more about what moves us on our blog (www.bridge-
