ICPA Announces Availability of Its Healthcare Products on Amazon.in!
ICPA develops specialized oral care, skin care, and personal care products for all ages. These products meet or exceed established guidelines for the pharmaceutical industry in terms of quality, purity, efficacy, and safety. Aimed to improve customers' quality of life, ICPA is the ISO 9001:2000 and WHO-GMP certified company.
By making its healthcare products available on Amazon platform, the company only intends to reinforce its commitment to delivering world-class products to consumers. One can choose from a range of products including Thermoseal Brushes; Thermoseal Proxa (NS) and (WS); Wass Up - 25 ml (Mint-mouth freshener); Youni Floss; a range of dental gel and toothbrush for kids, Xtar toothpaste for Tartar control; Replay Denture Management Kit comprising of Denture Storewell, Clinsodent Tablets, Clinsodent Brush and Fixon Denture Adhesive Cream and lots more. All these products are manufactured as per stringent specifications, methods, and procedures to ensure they meet the highest standards of quality and safety.
Mrs. Hiral Chheda, Director, ICPA said, "We are excited to team up with Amazon.in. This move falls in line with our vision of working towards providing the best value and affordable healthcare products to our customers. Amazon.in ships India-wide and is a great asset for us as we work to build our company and product availability."
Going forward, the company will continue to introduce other products from its offerings on Amazon.in. http://www.amazon.in/
About ICPA:
ICPA is a pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai and having "WHO GMP" certified manufacturing facilities at Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Over the decades, ICPA has acquired rich experience and expertise in its domain and have catered to a vast customer base across the world. The company operates throughout India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Yemen, Myanmar, Middle East, African Nations, CIS countries, Malaysia and is making its presence in many more locations across the globe.
Page Updated Last on: Mar 15, 2017