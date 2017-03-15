 
News By Tag
* ICPA health products
* Oral Care Products
* Dental Care Products
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

ICPA Announces Availability of Its Healthcare Products on Amazon.in!

 
 
ICPA health products on amazon.in
ICPA health products on amazon.in
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* ICPA health products
* Oral Care Products
* Dental Care Products

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Products

MUMBAI, India - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- ICPA Health Products Ltd, a specialty pharmaceutical company and the leader in Oral healthcare has announced that its healthcare products will now be available for purchase on Amazon.in.  This partnership will strengthen ICPA's distribution network and bring this respected healthcare brand to a larger audience than ever before.

ICPA develops specialized oral care, skin care, and personal care products for all ages. These products meet or exceed established guidelines for the pharmaceutical industry in terms of quality, purity, efficacy, and safety. Aimed to improve customers' quality of life, ICPA is the ISO 9001:2000 and WHO-GMP certified company.

By making its healthcare products available on Amazon platform, the company only intends to reinforce its commitment to delivering world-class products to consumers. One can choose from a range of products including Thermoseal Brushes; Thermoseal Proxa (NS) and (WS); Wass Up - 25 ml (Mint-mouth freshener); Youni Floss; a range of dental gel and toothbrush for kids, Xtar toothpaste for Tartar control; Replay Denture Management Kit comprising of Denture Storewell, Clinsodent Tablets, Clinsodent Brush and Fixon Denture Adhesive Cream and lots more. All these products are manufactured as per stringent specifications, methods, and procedures to ensure they meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

Mrs. Hiral Chheda, Director, ICPA said, "We are excited to team up with Amazon.in. This move falls in line with our vision of working towards providing the best value and affordable healthcare products to our customers. Amazon.in ships India-wide and is a great asset for us as we work to build our company and product availability."

Going forward, the company will continue to introduce other products from its offerings on Amazon.in. http://www.amazon.in/s/ref=bl_dp_s_web_1350384031?ie=UTF8...

About ICPA:

ICPA is a pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai and having "WHO GMP" certified manufacturing facilities at Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Over the decades, ICPA has acquired rich experience and expertise in its domain and have catered to a vast customer base across the world. The company operates throughout India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Yemen, Myanmar, Middle East, African Nations, CIS countries, Malaysia and is making its presence in many more locations across the globe.
End
Source:ICPA Helath PVT LTD
Email:***@icpahealth.com
Phone:7506988227
Tags:ICPA health products, Oral Care Products, Dental Care Products
Industry:Health
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 15, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share