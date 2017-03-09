 
News By Tag
* Energy Management System
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Global Energy Management System Market to hit USD 56.59 billion by 2022- Research Nester

Energy Management System Market Growth, Size, Segmentation, Growth Drivers and challenges To 2021
 
 
research nester logo
research nester logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Energy Management System

Industry:
* Energy

Location:
* Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
* Reports

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- An energy management system (EMS) is a computer supported tools used by machinists of electric efficacy networks to supervise, regulate and enhance the performance of the transmission or generation system.

An energy management system (EMS) also benefits to make the decision of data driven and supplements organization level operation and fiscal decisions.

The global energy management systems (EMS) market was valued at USD 25.48 billion in the year 2014 and is anticipated to reach USD 56.59 billion by 2022, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.46%.

Market Segmentation

By Product

On the basis of product type the global energy management system (EMS) market is segmented into:

·         Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS)

·         Home Energy Management System (HEMS)

·         Building Energy Management System (BEMS)

    Growth Drivers and challenges

Factors like increased productivity, looking for ways to minimize the operational cost, up-surged acceptance etc. have helped the Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) to expand its horizon.

In addition to that, increased concerns over energy availability, limitations on access to energy in remote areas have drawn the business houses' and governments' attention to formulate strict policies on the efficient use of energy.

Limited expertise, High switching cost, slow process in government approvals and paper works are some of the major challenges for the global Energy Management System market.

Market Size and Forecast

North America accounted for 42% of total market income in the year 2014 and the region's EMS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.12% to reach $19.24 billion in the year 2021.

Europe Energy Management Systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.58% to reach $18.36 billion in the year 2021.

Asia Pacific Energy Management System market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.81% to reach $15.54 billion in the year 2021.

To know more about this research, kindly visit:

http://www.researchnester.com/reports/energy-management-s...

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

Contact
research nester
***@researchnester.com
End
Source:Research Nester
Email:***@researchnester.com Email Verified
Tags:Energy Management System
Industry:Energy
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Research Nester Pvt Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share