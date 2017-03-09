News By Tag
Henderson Rigs & Equipment Revamps Its Website Using Salesforce Plus Wordpress Integration
Henderson Rigs & Equipment, a leader in the sales and sourcing of drilling rigs and capital drilling equipment, has revamped its website using a new customized Salesforce inventory management solution.
Henderson Rigs & Equipment is a Houston-based U.S. supplier of new and remanufactured drilling rigs and drilling equipment for domestic and international drilling contractors. Recently, they have redesigned their website using the Salesforce inventory management solution.
Henderson Rigs & Equipment has redesigned their website using Salesforce, which is a leading cloud-based platform for building efficient business processes for any function within a company. The Salesforce plus Wordpress integration solution (http://lum.net/
Henderson Rigs & Equipment can use this integration to generate and view full-featured reports and inventory data available for viewing on the dashboard. They can also access their inventory through Mobile using the Salesforce1 App. Using this the web-designing team of Henderson Rigs & Equipment can add, edit and remove items from the website with any smartphone or tablet.
Incorporating Salesforce with WordPress has had permitted them to include, alter and upgrade products available to be purchased within Salesforce with changes that can be synchronized with the WordPress site automatically.
If you want to gather more information on it, you can just log on to the website http://www.hendersonrigs.com/
About the company: Henderson Rigs & Equipment is a leading supplier of new and remanufactured oil and gas drilling rigs and equipment. The company specializes in the sales and brokerage of capital drilling equipment such as oil and gas drilling rigs, mud pumps, drawworks, and top drives.
About LUM.NET: Lum.net is a B2B digital marketing agency that specializes in devising internet strategies for b2b sales. They have a focus and deep expertise with industrial B2B marketing, including heavy machinery, equipment and parts. Recently, they have come up with an easy and affordable custom Salesforce inventory management solution for B2B websites.
Dan Henderson
281-661-3627
***@hendersonrigs.com
