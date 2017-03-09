 
Henderson Rigs & Equipment Revamps Its Website Using Salesforce Plus Wordpress Integration

Henderson Rigs & Equipment, a leader in the sales and sourcing of drilling rigs and capital drilling equipment, has revamped its website using a new customized Salesforce inventory management solution.
 
 
HUMBLE, Texas - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Henderson Rigs & Equipment, a leader in the sales and sourcing of drilling rigs and capital drilling equipment, has revamped its website using a new customized Salesforce inventory management solution.

Henderson Rigs & Equipment is a Houston-based U.S. supplier of new and remanufactured drilling rigs and drilling equipment for domestic and international drilling contractors. Recently, they have redesigned their website using the Salesforce inventory management solution.

Henderson Rigs & Equipment has redesigned their website using Salesforce, which is a leading cloud-based platform for building efficient business processes for any function within a company. The Salesforce plus Wordpress integration solution (http://lum.net/salesforce-inventory-management-for-your-website/) designed, developed and implemented by LUM.NET, is the most robust Salesforce integration available for WordPress that can be utilized for managing the company's inventory for product sales on a website. This integration also offers a variety of features like unlimited sorting, filtering of products & various display options. It has also enabled the site to include unlimited custom fields for inventory items that include drop-down menus, pick lists and checkboxes so that inventory data entry can be made easy and efficient.

Henderson Rigs & Equipment can use this integration to generate and view full-featured reports and inventory data available for viewing on the dashboard. They can also access their inventory through Mobile using the Salesforce1 App. Using this the web-designing team of Henderson Rigs & Equipment can add, edit and remove items from the website with any smartphone or tablet.

Incorporating Salesforce with WordPress has had permitted them to include, alter and upgrade products available to be purchased within Salesforce with changes that can be synchronized with the WordPress site automatically.

If you want to gather more information on it, you can just log on to the website http://www.hendersonrigs.com/, or you can call them at 281.661.3627. You can also email them with your queries at sales@hendersonrigs.com.

About the company: Henderson Rigs & Equipment is a leading supplier of new and remanufactured oil and gas drilling rigs and equipment. The company specializes in the sales and brokerage of capital drilling equipment such as oil and gas drilling rigs, mud pumps, drawworks, and top drives.

About LUM.NET: Lum.net is a B2B digital marketing agency that specializes in devising internet strategies for b2b sales. They have a focus and deep expertise with industrial B2B marketing, including heavy machinery, equipment and parts. Recently, they have come up with an easy and affordable custom Salesforce inventory management solution for B2B websites.

Dan Henderson
281-661-3627
***@hendersonrigs.com
