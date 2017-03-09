News By Tag
VDartDigital - Powering digital transformation through SMAC-driven approach
Extending its expertise in connectivity technologies, VDartDigital has ventured into IoT solutions catering to the needs of domains like manufacturing, energy, healthcare, automobile, retail and home automation.
Having exposure in Machine to Machine communication (M2M), VDartDigital can go the extra mile to create unconventional connections like device to sensory systems in the industrial sector.
Wearables based app development has been a part of VDartDigital's portfolio for more than 5 years. With wearable devices to smartphone based connections VDartDigital has created healthcare monitoring systems and apps for human safety apps.
"The connectivity demands met in IoT and wearables-based projects has helped VDartDigital widen its expertise in areas like BLE 4.0, Beacons, Wi-Fi, micro fencing and geo fencing based connectivity establishments"
With expertise in mobility for over 9 years, VDartDigital has powered some of the top brands like Accenture, The World Bank, AMD, Dr Reddy's Lab and more. "We have both custom development services and ready-to-go solutions in our mobility portfolio," Dinesh adds.
VDart Prism, VDart ChatEngine and VDart Kart are the readymade solutions aimed at powering small businesses and rapidly growing businesses to get the digital advantage to improve operational efficiency, team collaboration, serve customers better and create a quality brand experience.
As official APN technology partner with Amazon, VDartDigital has pillared cloud infrastructure of ecommerce websites, enterprise-grade mobile apps and web-based centralized backend systems. Cloud hosting, CDN, cloud migration and consulting adds to the cloud solutions stack of VDartDigital.
Continuously evolving technologies and their rapid adoption by businesses have changed the way tech companies provide IT solutions. VDartDigital is already into the digital transformation space and focuses at providing upscale services and transitions that every business needs to outwit competitors and stay on top.
More information about VDartDigital and it's services are available here http://www.vdartdigital.com/
VDartDigital
(408) 707 2982
***@vdartdigital.com
