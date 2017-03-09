News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Brain Awareness Week: How to Improve Your Brain Power?
Travcure Medical Tourism contributes in spreading public awareness on Brain Awareness Week by sharing tips on how to increase brain power and keep the brain healthy.
The Brain Awareness Week is a global campaign to increase public awareness of the progress and benefits of brain research. It is originated by The Dana Alliance for Brain Activities as a way to get more people interested in learning about the brain and supporting research. Scientists are now conducting research to try to learn more about each type of brain cell, how they connect and the part they play in overall brain activity. Fundamental brain activity includes everything we do, every thought we think and every emotion experienced is controlled by the brain. Our brain is what makes us who we are. It is the most complex of all organs and scientists are learning new things about how it works every day. Here is what they have discovered about brain activity.
Scientists have discovered that our brains are divided into sections that are responsible for controlling certain functions and behaviors. That there are many different types of nerve cells. Each one is built to carry out the function for their brain section, and the action of one nerve cell has a direct effect on many other cells. The brain is the epicenter of a much larger nervous system including the spinal cord, nerves (ganglia), along with nerve cells. The brain is always active. Even when you're sleeping the brain is constantly working. If it took a break, your heart would stop beating and your lungs would stop breathing.
As part of the Brain Awareness Week, Travcure Medical Tourism is spreading the word providing tips for making our brain stronger. It has a large base of followers including international patients from all around the world. Now that we have a better idea of how the brain functions, it is wise to take steps to improve our brain power. These simple, everyday activities professed by Travcure can help keep the brain stay healthy and strong.
• Learn Something New and Interesting Everyday – The more we exercise and challenge our brain,the healthier it will be as we eventually age. Training our brain with fun intellectual and thought provoking games like crossword puzzles, sudoku and chess also helps to a great extent.
• Get Active – Exercise helps increase blood flow to the brain.
• Play Some Music and Have Fun– Listening to music or playing an instrument can boost cognitive brain function.
• Sufficient Sleep – Sleep helps the brain restore itself and reset after a long day of working. Power naps have also been shown to boost mental power.
• Consume Healthy Glucose – Our brains use glucose as fuel. Focus on eating things like fruits, blueberries and coconut oil for healthy sources of glucose.
• Eat Omega-3s – This healthy fat is good for the brain and the heart as well.
• Sunlight is an Awesome Source of Vitamin D – Early morning sunlight helps improve and boost our body's Vitamin D, which assists nerve growth in our brains.
• Get More Vitamin B12 – Recent studies have shown that people who lack Vitamin B12 lack cognitive skills and sometimes experience brain shrinkage.
Travcure believes that we can make every day count and create awareness about brain health and the importance of taking good care of the brain. "Launching a social media campaign to spread the good word about a topic in neuroscience and brain health will also be very beneficial" says Mr. Owais Saiyed, Director at Travcure Medical Tourism.
Source: http://travcure.com/
Contact
+918600044116
info@travcure.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse