Brain Awareness Week: How to Improve Your Brain Power?

Brain Awareness Week

Brain Awareness Week is officially observed from. Brain awareness week is a world-wide event, reaching large audiences across the globe. Hundreds of events take place in over 60 countries participating in Brain Awareness. Brain Awareness Week is all about celebrating the control center of our bodies, the brain. Special presentations on brain awareness week and information on social media encourages people to learn more about our brains.The Brain Awareness Week is a global campaign to increase public awareness of the progress and benefits of brain research. It is originated by The Dana Alliance for Brain Activities as a way to get more people interested in learning about the brain and supporting research. Scientists are now conducting research to try to learn more about each type of brain cell, how they connect and the part they play in overall brain activity. Fundamental brain activity includes everything we do, every thought we think and every emotion experienced is controlled by the brain. Our brain is what makes us who we are. It is the most complex of all organs and scientists are learning new things about how it works every day. Here is what they have discovered about brain activity.Scientists have discovered that our brains are divided into sections that are responsible for controlling certain functions and behaviors. That there are many different types of nerve cells. Each one is built to carry out the function for their brain section, and the action of one nerve cell has a direct effect on many other cells. The brain is the epicenter of a much larger nervous system including the spinal cord, nerves (ganglia), along with nerve cells. The brain is always active. Even when you're sleeping the brain is constantly working. If it took a break, your heart would stop beating and your lungs would stop breathing.

Tips for making our brain stronger:
– The more we exercise and challenge our brain,the healthier it will be as we eventually age. Training our brain with fun intellectual and thought provoking games like crossword puzzles, sudoku and chess also helps to a great extent.
– Exercise helps increase blood flow to the brain.
– Listening to music or playing an instrument can boost cognitive brain function.
– Sleep helps the brain restore itself and reset after a long day of working. Power naps have also been shown to boost mental power.
– Our brains use glucose as fuel. Focus on eating things like fruits, blueberries and coconut oil for healthy sources of glucose.
– This healthy fat is good for the brain and the heart as well.
– Early morning sunlight helps improve and boost our body's Vitamin D, which assists nerve growth in our brains.
– Recent studies have shown that people who lack Vitamin B12 lack cognitive skills and sometimes experience brain shrinkage.