Sky-Scraping Growth in Construction Sector and increasing SMB are Driving the demand for Gensets in

CAT, FG Wilson, Himoinsa, MTU, Cummins, Atlas Copco and Kirloskar are the major players in the UAE genset market.Closed type gensets have high demand in the UAE market owing to its benefits and government regulations. It is expected demand for closed type genset will further increase in the future.Ken Research announced its latest publication on the "UAE Genset Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Number of Construction Projects and Commercial Sector to Foster Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis of genset market of the UAE. The report includes the market size of the UAE genset market by revenue and sales figure of the major genset players in the UAE market at manufacturer's price and its market share. The market is also segmented by type of gensets, by power rating, by end user, by rental or direct sales. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments, regulatory framework and Porter's five forces analysis are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market. The future analysis of genset market of the UAE has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.Development of mega factories, skyscrapers, commercial offices and transportation system has led to increase in the demand of the gensets in UAE market. Other factors such as increase in number of schools, hospitals and small and medium business are other major factors of growth in genset market of the UAE. It has been forecasted that 25 million international visitors will visit Dubai to attend the upcoming world expo 2020 and to meet this requirement huge investments in infrastructural development will take place leading to double digit growth for the genset market in the county. Moreover, it is expected that number of hospitals, schools and residence will increase in the future which will further increase the demand of the genset in coming years.Numbers of SMB's in the UAE have surged over the past five years. UAE's SMB's sector has expanded at a rapid pace over the period 2011-2016 and their contribution to the GDP has also amplified. Number of SMB's in the UAE has posted a CAGR of 30.6% over the period 2011-2016. The genset market of the country has been significantly aided by such growth in the number of SMB's over the past five years. It is expected that this market will further increase in the future and will have a positive impact on the genset market as SMB's generates high demand for gensets for power back up."In order to enter this market, a new player needs to focus on the rental genset market and can penetrate through online market which has untapped potential in it. Furthermore, new players need to focus on its distribution network in the UAE so that it can compete with well established players with large distribution network." according to Research Analyst, Ken Research