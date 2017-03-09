News By Tag
Progressive growth for Global Automotive Airbag Industry during 2017 to 2021
Airbags are key components in automotive safety systems. Automotive airbag consists of flexible fabric envelope or cushion which is designed to inflate at the time of vehicle collision while driving. As per the research findings, increasing number of deaths in the road accident is accelerating demand for safety measures, which as a result increasing the global automotive airbags market. Also, growing customer awareness about technological changes related to safety equipment's within the vehicle may act as a market driver in coming few years.
At first, the report briefly describes the overview of automotive airbags, including its classification, application and industry chain structure. This section also outlines the overall industry lifecycle to analyze its market size and demand growth during the period of 2011-2016.
In order to protect drivers and passengers, automotive manufacturers began experimenting with the idea of creating a 'cushion' in the event of an accident. Accordingly, the main purpose of the automotive airbag is to cushion driver during vehicle crash and protect the body when the body strike the interior objects of the vehicle such as the steering, wheel or window. These airbags are made of thin nylon fabric and are folded into the dashboard, steering wheel, seat, roof or door. By types, there are two major types of airbags available in the market, such as
• Curtain Airbag
• Frontal Airbag
Moreover, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states supply and consumption figures, import/export as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions. Moving further, the competitive pattern analysis is represented. This is the most important segment of the report which provides major information to the leading manufacturers, such as market barriers to entry analysis, threat of substitutes, manufacturer stress analysis etc.
Also, leading industry players available in the global market are profiled. At the end, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed.
