SUMMER DEALS: Get Up to 15 Percent Room Discount + Buffet Breakfast at The Bayleaf Cavite

--, a new luxury hotel in General Trias, launches its summer promos where guests can get guaranteed rooms and further enjoy up to 15% savings on accommodation, along with more perks.Here are the details:Until April 30, 2017 only- 10% off for Superior and Deluxe Run of the House- 12% off for Superior Triple- 15% off for Superior Squad- Free buffet breakfast- PHP 500 F&B credits- Welcome drinks- Free Wi-Fi Internet accessThese deals are available only for direct booking on The Bayleaf's website at. Here, guests must input their travel dates and click the "Check Availability & Prices" button to begin the reservation process. They will then be asked to select a room and fill out personal info sheet. Instant confirmation is guaranteed. This online system is powered by DirectWithHotels, and secured by Trustwave and DigiCert. Promo details may change without prior notice, but reservations finalized before any adjustments will still be honored.The Bayleaf Cavite presents a new landmark in General Trias — a first-rate business hotel that offers a trusted brand of service excellence. This hotel in Cavite provides:- 148 rooms and suites that can accommodate families and groups- An elegant, high ceiling ballroom, 4 meeting rooms, an exclusive VIP Meeting Lounge, and a boardroom- An all-day cafe, entertainment center, a skylit atrium lounge, an outdoor wedding park, and a pool bar- A location that is tucked away from the bustle of the city, but is only over 30 km south of ManilaTo know more about this General Trias accommodation and to book direct online, interested parties may log onGovernor's Drive, Barangay ManggahanGeneral Trias City, CavitePhilippinesPhone Number: 046 4355000***DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/ 105986890039071165998/