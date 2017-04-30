News By Tag
SUMMER DEALS: Get Up to 15 Percent Room Discount + Buffet Breakfast at The Bayleaf Cavite
The Bayleaf Cavite, a new luxury hotel in General Trias, launches its summer promos where guests can get guaranteed rooms and further enjoy up to 15% savings on accommodation, along with more perks.
Here are the details:
Beat the Summer Heat Promos
Validity: Until April 30, 2017 only
Discounts:
- 10% off for Superior and Deluxe Run of the House
- 12% off for Superior Triple
- 15% off for Superior Squad
Inclusions:
- Free buffet breakfast
- PHP 500 F&B credits
- Welcome drinks
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
These deals are available only for direct booking on The Bayleaf's website at https://www.thebayleaf.com.ph/
About the Hotel
The Bayleaf Cavite presents a new landmark in General Trias — a first-rate business hotel that offers a trusted brand of service excellence. This hotel in Cavite provides:
- 148 rooms and suites that can accommodate families and groups
- An elegant, high ceiling ballroom, 4 meeting rooms, an exclusive VIP Meeting Lounge, and a boardroom
- An all-day cafe, entertainment center, a skylit atrium lounge, an outdoor wedding park, and a pool bar
- A location that is tucked away from the bustle of the city, but is only over 30 km south of Manila
To know more about this General Trias accommodation and to book direct online, interested parties may log on https://www.thebayleaf.com.ph/
The Bayleaf Cavite
Governor's Drive, Barangay Manggahan
General Trias City, Cavite
Philippines
Phone Number: 046 4355000
