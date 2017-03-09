 
News By Tag
* Night Of 100 Stars
* Eye On Entertainment
* Ed Lozzi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Huntington Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Norby Walters' Spectacular 2017 NIGHT OF 100 STARS Oscar Gala Covered by Eye on Entertainment

Academy Award-Nominated Actor and Writer Joe Bologna Presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Prestigious Oscar Night Event
 
 
Night of 100 Stars
Night of 100 Stars
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Night Of 100 Stars
Eye On Entertainment
Ed Lozzi

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Huntington Beach - California - US

Subject:
Events

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Dawna Lee Heising and John Cox of "Eye on Entertainment" covered Norby Walters' 2017 "Night of 100 Stars" Gala on Sunday, February 26, 2017. The prestigious and exclusive Night of 100 Stars Oscar party took place in the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on the night of the 2017 Academy Awards.  Along with numerous A-list celebrities and Oscar nominees, more than 100 Oscar voters attend the Oscar viewing formal dinner each year.  Past attendees include Academy Award winners Richard Dreyfuss, Jon Voight, Chevy Chase, Bryan Cranston, Peter Fonda, Martin Landau, Eric Roberts, Jamie Foxx, William H Macy and Sally Kirkland, among others.

Founder Norby Walters, Richard Lewis and Renee Taylor hosted the 2017 Night of 100 Stars event, and this year Academy Award-nominated actor and writer Joe Bologna was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award.  Walters first started this event 27 years ago, and today it is one of the premiere Oscar night gala events - so much so that the Jimmy Kimmel show, which in the past has taped segments live at the gala, described the event as "... a wild party with a lot of celebrities and the MOST beautiful girls".  To see the Eye on Entertainment show, please visit:  https://youtu.be/rfyjY-EOZ2I



The Sponsor for the 2017 Night of 100 Stars was billionaire fashion tycoon Peter Nygard, the founder of Nygard International, who also sponsored the 2016 Night of 100 Stars.  Nygard has created a standard of excellence for the Canadian Women's Fashion Industry, and the Nygard International label is the number one recognized label in the Canadian marketplace, as well as one of the largest women's clothing manufacturers and suppliers in the world, with annual sales of over $500 million.

Veteran publicist Edward Lozzi of Lozzi and Associates PR has been the media spokesperson for the Night of 100 Stars Oscar party since the prestigious event's inception. For 2018 tickets and further information please contact Edward Lozzi at epl@lozzipr.com

About Eye on Entertainment

"Eye on Entertainment," a division of Eye on Excellence™ Productions, is broadcast on Prime Network across the nation.   EOE features interviews with filmmakers, actors and industry professionals.  Dawna Lee Heising, EOE executive producer and host, is a member of SAG-AFTRA, has a B.S. and MBA from Pepperdine University and is the Vice President of Mustard Seed Media Group.  She is a former Miss Los Angeles Chinatown, and won Mrs. California United States 2000, Ms. World 2008, Ms. Universe 2009 and Miss Galactic Film Festival 2015, among other titles.  She also won a 2013 EOTM Award for Outstanding Television Talk Show Host, and won Best Actress at the 2014 Mockfest Film Festival for "After School Massacre".  The EOE team includes John Cox, Renah Wolzinger, Jerry Moore; Mark Schrimmer and Stan Goodrich.  Please visit: www.youtube.com/eyeonentertainment,  https://pro-labs.imdb.com/name/nm3148014 and  http://www.dawnaleeheisingactress.com/

Contact
Eye on Entertainment
***@eyeonentertainment.org
End
Source:
Email:***@eyeonentertainment.org Email Verified
Tags:Night Of 100 Stars, Eye On Entertainment, Ed Lozzi
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Huntington Beach - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Eye on Entertainment PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share