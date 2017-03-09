News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Norby Walters' Spectacular 2017 NIGHT OF 100 STARS Oscar Gala Covered by Eye on Entertainment
Academy Award-Nominated Actor and Writer Joe Bologna Presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Prestigious Oscar Night Event
Founder Norby Walters, Richard Lewis and Renee Taylor hosted the 2017 Night of 100 Stars event, and this year Academy Award-nominated actor and writer Joe Bologna was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award. Walters first started this event 27 years ago, and today it is one of the premiere Oscar night gala events - so much so that the Jimmy Kimmel show, which in the past has taped segments live at the gala, described the event as "... a wild party with a lot of celebrities and the MOST beautiful girls". To see the Eye on Entertainment show, please visit: https://youtu.be/
The Sponsor for the 2017 Night of 100 Stars was billionaire fashion tycoon Peter Nygard, the founder of Nygard International, who also sponsored the 2016 Night of 100 Stars. Nygard has created a standard of excellence for the Canadian Women's Fashion Industry, and the Nygard International label is the number one recognized label in the Canadian marketplace, as well as one of the largest women's clothing manufacturers and suppliers in the world, with annual sales of over $500 million.
Veteran publicist Edward Lozzi of Lozzi and Associates PR has been the media spokesperson for the Night of 100 Stars Oscar party since the prestigious event's inception. For 2018 tickets and further information please contact Edward Lozzi at epl@lozzipr.com
About Eye on Entertainment
"Eye on Entertainment,"
Contact
Eye on Entertainment
***@eyeonentertainment.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse