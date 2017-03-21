 
Industry News





Feel For Films Announces New Website Launch

The newly designed website offers visitors a rich insight into the Company's creative and comprehensive approach to visual storytelling.
 
 
Feel For Films NYC | The New Website
Feel For Films NYC | The New Website
 
NEW YORK - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Feel For Films, the New York-based innovative Production and Post-production company founded by the award-winning Italian film-maker Filippo Cavalca, announces the launch of its official website. This newly designed website offers an interesting and broad overview of the company's latest achievements, ranging from short films, to documentaries, music videos, art videos, films scores compositions, advertising campaigns and beauty editorials. The website also has a section with updated company news, events, and current projects.

The result of the clean and purposeful work of designer Ottavia Messori is an engaging website that focuses on the Company's mission to strive towards a creative excellence in the art of visual storytelling. A complete list of creative services is also available.

"I am excited about the new website launch and all the information it provides for customers, filmmakers, producers and all the people in the Entertainment and Advertising Industries" says the founder and creative director Filippo Cavalca. "But ultimately, I hope that the website - just like Feel For Films - will not only be a useful tool but also a connective platform for creatives and artist from different scenes and cultures".

The website is now live at the address: www.feelforfilms.com.

Feel For Films website will be updated regularly with news of upcoming and current projects and events related to the Company and its collaborating talents. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the Company at www.feelforfilms.com/connect-with-us.

About Feel For Films
Founded in 2016 by Filippo 'Feel' Cavalca - Feel For Films  is a Production and Post-production company working with international visionary talents and forward-thinking brands to create award-winning stories, films, video and photographic contents.

Through the intensive dialogue between various Arts, past and present influences, America and Europa, visual conventions are reinvented by the leading power of the artist's eye.

For more information on Feel For Films, its projects and services, please visit www.feelforfilms.com.

