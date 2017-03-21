News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Feel For Films Announces New Website Launch
The newly designed website offers visitors a rich insight into the Company's creative and comprehensive approach to visual storytelling.
The result of the clean and purposeful work of designer Ottavia Messori is an engaging website that focuses on the Company's mission to strive towards a creative excellence in the art of visual storytelling. A complete list of creative services is also available.
"I am excited about the new website launch and all the information it provides for customers, filmmakers, producers and all the people in the Entertainment and Advertising Industries" says the founder and creative director Filippo Cavalca. "But ultimately, I hope that the website - just like Feel For Films - will not only be a useful tool but also a connective platform for creatives and artist from different scenes and cultures".
The website is now live at the address: www.feelforfilms.com.
Feel For Films website will be updated regularly with news of upcoming and current projects and events related to the Company and its collaborating talents. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the Company at www.feelforfilms.com/
About Feel For Films
Founded in 2016 by Filippo 'Feel' Cavalca - Feel For Films is a Production and Post-production company working with international visionary talents and forward-thinking brands to create award-winning stories, films, video and photographic contents.
Through the intensive dialogue between various Arts, past and present influences, America and Europa, visual conventions are reinvented by the leading power of the artist's eye.
For more information on Feel For Films, its projects and services, please visit www.feelforfilms.com.
Contact
Feel For Films
info@feelforfilms.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse