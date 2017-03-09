 
News By Tag
* Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
* French Roast Honduras Coffee
* Honduras Coffee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Aroma Bravo French Roast Coffee Makes Successful Debut on Amazon.com

Aroma Bravo's highly-anticipated French Roast Coffee exceeds customer expectations as it officially enters the Amazon market.
 
 
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee – French Roast
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee – French Roast
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
French Roast Honduras Coffee
Honduras Coffee

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The long wait is over for dark coffee lovers now that Aroma Bravo's French Roast Honduras Coffee is finally available on Amazon.com. Many have been anticipating this moment ever since the brand revealed its plans to release a new French roast coffee on the market.

Aroma Bravo fans have been wondering what the newly released coffee would taste like. Expectations are high due to the success of its two other products—namely the Medium Dark Roast and the Light Roast. But after many have tried the brand's French Roast Honduras Coffee, the response was very positive.

"I love the rich and dark full flavor of this coffee," said one Amazon customer. "It's got a bittersweet taste with almost no hint of acidity—just what you'd expect from a good French roast. Well done, Aroma Bravo!"

"Aroma Bravo's French Roast hits you with a delicious boldness. It has that dark, full-bodied flavor that I want in a cup. Great to share with serious coffee lovers! I'm ordering another round as we speak," another satisfied customer remarked.

The positive feedback from satisfied customers comes as great news for Aroma Bravo. The company has been working hard to produce this coffee specifically for dark roast lovers, and it's very rewarding to know that customers are enjoying it.

Grown at an altitude in Marcala, Honduras by skilled organic farmers, this new coffee is made up of high-quality Arabica whole beans. They are then roasted to a dark brown color by Aroma Bravo's master roasters, producing a bold coffee that far exceeds expectations.

Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is also Non-GMO and Certified USDA Organic for customers' ease of mind. Health-conscious coffee lovers need not worry about chemicals lurking in their cup because every bean is guaranteed safe for daily consumption.

Currently priced at $19.99, dark coffee lovers can now order Aroma Bravo French Roast Honduras Coffee at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MU58AWB.

About Aroma Bravo

Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is sourced from 100% organic whole bean coffee from Marcala, Honduras. Highly recommended for its rich and full-bodied flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee aficionados.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, French Roast Honduras Coffee, Honduras Coffee
Industry:Retail
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share