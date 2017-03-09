 
Purchase ICSE Textbooks at Discounted Price Online Only From Onlyschoolbooks

Students can not only purchase textbooks but also various reference books from this specialized online book store.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The advent of online shopping has made it extremely easy to purchase products from the comforts of home. As ICSE students are all set to start a new academic season Onlyschoolbooks, eastern India's premier online book store, is offering text books on different subjects at a discounted price. Students can avail upto 20% discounts on books purchased from Onlyschoolbooks.

"For long there was a need to have an online store that fulfilled all the requirements for students looking to purchase books online. In a fast moving world, it is difficult for most students to purchase books from a traditional brick and mortar store. At Onlyschoolbooks, one can find a range of books on different subjects from different authors at a discounted price. We offer books on each and every subject including English, Bengali, History, Geography, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and others as prescribed by ICSE," said a spokesperson of the store.

He further added, "Not only can students order regular textbooks, they can also purchase various reference books from here. We ensure doorstep delivery in a fast and reliable manner. Since there is a huge demand, we advise students to place their order early. The popular books run out of stock quickly and the start of the academic session is the best time to place orders."

The specialized online bookstore also has books from CBSE and state boards like WBBSE.

About Onlyschoolbooks

Onlyschoolbooks is India's largest specialized online schoolbook store that has a vast collection of books for ICSE, CBSE and other state boards. Students can find textbooks, reference books at competitive prices on all the subjects at this e-store.

Sharp sense of commitment, efficiency and timely execution of orders are the hallmarks of Onlyschoolbooks whose motto is to ease life of students and parents by supplying original books at the lowest price. Students can enquire for any book and Onlyschoolbooks makes special arrangements if the book is not available (conditions apply). It has a robust team of customer care executives who assist customers 24x7 in every possible way. For more information, visithttp://www.onlyschoolbooks.com/categories_landing/icse.

For more information, contact:

OnlySchoolBooks.com

Address: 14, Haji MD. Mohsin Square, 2 nd Floor

Kolkata-700016

Toll Free Number: 1800-212- 1060

Email: info@onlyschoolbooks.com

Website:https://www.onlyschoolbooks.com/

