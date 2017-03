Beauty And The Pug children's book released by Left Paw Press as the next book in the Pug Fairy Tale Series

Previous Pug Fairy Tale series titles include Mother Pug Rhymes, Li'l Red Riding Pug, The Three Li'l Pugs, Pug In Boots, and Pug Benji and the Beanstalk

1 2 3 Beauty And The Pug cover Back cover of the Pug Fairy Tale Series books Laurren Darr with her pug dog pet fashionista Bella

What started out as an innocent business trip, ends up as a tragic situation where a father loses his daughter, Beauty, to a wrinkly pug living in a castle. Though Pug treats Beauty with adoration and provides all she would ever need, Beauty can't get past the buggy eyes and the fact that she's actually still a prisoner nonetheless. After a kindness from Pug that allows her to reunite with her family, Beauty realizes her love of Pug and rushes back to the castle for a story book ending. The classic fairy tale is adapted by Laurren Darr with rich, elegant illustrations created by Florina Boldi.In 2015, Laurren Darr had her beloved Pug Fairy Tale Series book refreshed with new artwork from fashion illustrator, Florina Boldi.This series started out with Laurren and her son, Zachary. They were kidding around when he was just starting out in school. She didn't know it at the time, but he was not being treated well in school and came home very disinterested in reading. (This was a kid that was an avid reader that could also spell at a young age). To get him back into reading, Darr would replace the names in nursery rhymes with the names of their pugs - Inky & Sarge and Benji. (They have since crossed the rainbow bridge). Zachary wanted these put in a book. That began Darr's looking into publishing, starting Left Paw Press, and publishing the first book, Mother Pug Rhymes.Below is a list of the books in the Pug Fairy Tale Series.Beauty And The Pug http://a.co/ 13J8403 Mother Pug Rhymes Also Spanish versionL'il Red Riding Pug Also Spanish versionPug in Boots Also Spanish versionPug Benji and the Beanstalk Also Spanish versionThe Three Li'l Pugs Also Spanish version