 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Beauty And The Pug children's book released by Left Paw Press as the next book in the Pug Fairy Tale Series

Previous Pug Fairy Tale series titles include Mother Pug Rhymes, Li'l Red Riding Pug, The Three Li'l Pugs, Pug In Boots, and Pug Benji and the Beanstalk
 
1 2 3
Beauty And The Pug cover
Beauty And The Pug cover
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Left Paw Press is pleased to announce the next book in its Pug Fairy Tale Series titled Beauty And The Pug. It is available at major online retailers like Amazon: http://a.co/8EQXlXK

What started out as an innocent business trip, ends up as a tragic situation where a father loses his daughter, Beauty, to a wrinkly pug living in a castle. Though Pug treats Beauty with adoration and provides all she would ever need, Beauty can't get past the buggy eyes and the fact that she's actually still a prisoner nonetheless. After a kindness from Pug that allows her to reunite with her family, Beauty realizes her love of Pug and rushes back to the castle for a story book ending. The classic fairy tale is adapted by Laurren Darr with rich, elegant illustrations created by Florina Boldi.

In 2015, Laurren Darr had her beloved Pug Fairy Tale Series book refreshed with new artwork from fashion illustrator, Florina Boldi.

This series started out with Laurren and her son, Zachary. They were kidding around when he was just starting out in school. She didn't know it at the time, but he was not being treated well in school and came home very disinterested in reading. (This was a kid that was an avid reader that could also spell at a young age).  To get him back into reading, Darr would replace the names in nursery rhymes with the names of their pugs - Inky & Sarge and Benji. (They have since crossed the rainbow bridge). Zachary wanted these put in a book. That began Darr's looking into publishing, starting Left Paw Press, and publishing the first book, Mother Pug Rhymes.

Most of the books are also available in Spanish and available in coloring book format.  Below is a list of the books in the Pug Fairy Tale Series.

Pug Fairy Tale Series
Beauty And The Pug http://a.co/13J8403

Mother Pug Rhymes    Also Spanish version
L'il Red Riding Pug    Also Spanish version
Pug in Boots     Also Spanish version
Pug Benji and the Beanstalk     Also Spanish version
The Three Li'l Pugs     Also Spanish version

Pug Fairy Tale Series Coloring Books
Mother Pug Rhymes      Also Spanish version
L'il Red Riding Pug     Also Spanish version
Pug in Boots      Also Spanish version
Pug Benji and the Beanstalk     Also Spanish version
The Three Li'l Pugs     Also Spanish version

End
Left Paw Press News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share