Industry News





Better Phone Accessories Adds new Product Line

Virtual Glasses and Bluetooth Headsets Added to Cell Phone Accessories Site
 
SAN ANTONIO - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Better Phone Accessories  announced recently they would add multiple new products to their line. The addition of Bluetooth headsets as well as virtual reality glasses will help Better Phone Accessories to more fully meet the needs of their customers by offering lower cost Bluetooth headsets and other amenities.

New to the online scene, Better Phone Accessories offers quality products that are shipped slightly more slowly but offer a far better price to enable anyone to have the quality, attractive, designer cell phone accessories they want for about half the price they would pay in a regular retail store. New products and lines are added nearly weekly and the site also features a Facebook page that allows sales from Facebook as well as from the main website.

Better  Phone Accessories.com, developed by Michael Schurmann, is a , wholesale and retail provider of cell phone cases, Bluetooth headsets and a broad range of cost effective products designed to meet the needs of  cell phone users seeking lower priced  but higher quality cell phone accessories.

Mr Schurmann commented" We work hard to offer a selection of quality and better phone accessories at prices that, on average, are lower then those of our  competitors."

To interview Mr Schurmann you may contact him at michaelgschurmann@gmail.com and if you'd like to review the products and services available to you at Better Phone Accessories, you may visit the site at http://betterphoneaccessories.com

Source:Better Phone Accessories
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Cell Phone Accessories, Cell Phone Cases, Iphone Cases
Industry:Shopping
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Subject:Deals
