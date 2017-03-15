News By Tag
Better Phone Accessories Adds new Product Line
Virtual Glasses and Bluetooth Headsets Added to Cell Phone Accessories Site
New to the online scene, Better Phone Accessories offers quality products that are shipped slightly more slowly but offer a far better price to enable anyone to have the quality, attractive, designer cell phone accessories they want for about half the price they would pay in a regular retail store. New products and lines are added nearly weekly and the site also features a Facebook page that allows sales from Facebook as well as from the main website.
Better Phone Accessories.com, developed by Michael Schurmann, is a , wholesale and retail provider of cell phone cases, Bluetooth headsets and a broad range of cost effective products designed to meet the needs of cell phone users seeking lower priced but higher quality cell phone accessories.
Mr Schurmann commented" We work hard to offer a selection of quality and better phone accessories at prices that, on average, are lower then those of our competitors."
To interview Mr Schurmann you may contact him at michaelgschurmann@
Michael G Schurmann
***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 15, 2017