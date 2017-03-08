News By Tag
LightGabler Free Employment Seminar: Handling Paid Time Off (Vacation, Sick Leave, PTO & Holidays)
California employers have numerous options but little flexibility when it comes to paid time off for employees. Employee absences can present legal challenges for employers who must determine when to permit an absence, when to bring the employee back, what leaves and benefits to offer and how to maintain ongoing business activities without key staff members.
In this informative seminar for employers, supervisors and human resource professionals, LightGabler employment law attorney Karen L. Gabler will discuss the employer's rights, obligations and questions regarding employee absences and paid or unpaid time off. Topics covered will include excused absences, sick leave rules, excessive absences, paid holidays and employee vacations.
The Simi Valley seminar will take place at the Best Western Posada Royale Hotel (1775 Madera Rd., Simi Valley) from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. A continental breakfast will be served.
Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance and can be made by calling 805-248-7089 or by going to http://www.lightgablerlaw.com and clicking on "Seminars."
LightGabler is an employment law firm representing employers and their management. With attorneys in Camarillo and San Luis Obispo, the firm provides legal services throughout the state of California in employment counsel, employment litigation on behalf of management, intellectual property and unfair competition. The firm is focused on keeping businesses working, growing and prospering. 805-248-7208, www.LightGablerLaw.com.
