 
News By Tag
* Free Employment Seminar
* Handlng Paid Time Off
* Simi Valley
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Simi Valley
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

LightGabler Free Employment Seminar: Handling Paid Time Off (Vacation, Sick Leave, PTO & Holidays)

California employers have numerous options but little flexibility when it comes to paid time off for employees.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Free Employment Seminar
Handlng Paid Time Off
Simi Valley

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Simi Valley - California - US

Subject:
Events

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Employment law firm LightGabler is presenting a free seminar, "Sorry, I Can't Come In Today: Handling Paid Time Off (Vacation, Sick Leave, PTO & Holidays)." The seminar will be held Tuesday, March 28 in Simi Valley.

California employers have numerous options but little flexibility when it comes to paid time off for employees. Employee absences can present legal challenges for employers who must determine when to permit an absence, when to bring the employee back, what leaves and benefits to offer and how to maintain ongoing business activities without key staff members.

In this informative seminar for employers, supervisors and human resource professionals, LightGabler employment law attorney Karen L. Gabler will discuss the employer's rights, obligations and questions regarding employee absences and paid or unpaid time off. Topics covered will include excused absences, sick leave rules, excessive absences, paid holidays and employee vacations.

The Simi Valley seminar will take place at the Best Western Posada Royale Hotel (1775 Madera Rd., Simi Valley) from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. A continental breakfast will be served.

Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance and can be made by calling 805-248-7089 or by going to http://www.lightgablerlaw.com and clicking on "Seminars."

LightGabler is an employment law firm representing employers and their management. With attorneys in Camarillo and San Luis Obispo, the firm provides legal services throughout the state of California in employment counsel, employment litigation on behalf of management, intellectual property and unfair competition. The firm is focused on keeping businesses working, growing and prospering. 805-248-7208, www.LightGablerLaw.com.

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@agency2.com
End
Source:
Email:***@agency2.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LightGabler PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share