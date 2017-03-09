Learning Technology Experts to Discuss How Associations Can Bridge Skills Gap With Digital Badges

At a joint webinar, Talented Learning Lead Analyst John Leh and WBT Systems CTO Linda Bowers will explore how association-backed digital credential programs can help fuel lifelong learning and professional development

Learning tech experts to lead "Associations Skills Gap + Digital Badges" webinar

-- Independent learning technology advisory firm, Talented Learning, and learning platform provider, WBT Systems, today announced that they will team-up to deliver a webinar focused on helping association professionals move forward with effective digital credentialing strategies.This live online event, "," will feature Talented Learning CEO and Lead Analyst, John Leh, along with WBT Systems CTO, Linda Bowers. The free webinar is scheduled for Friday, March 31, 2017, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time."Today's workforce is caught in a skills gap that is growing even wider as employers demand more qualified candidates and academic institutions struggle to equip students for the future of work," John Leh explained. "This is where associations can add tremendous value with digital credentialing programs."Drawing upon their combined experience, Linda and John will explain how associations can help turn the tide by tapping into the power of digital credentialing to promote lifelong learning and development of relevant, marketable skills. They will focus on guiding association leaders and learning professionals who want to translate the promise of digital badges into practical strategies that engage members in meaningful ways.Specifically, their presentation will address these fundamentals:• How to distinguish between traditional credentials, digital badges and open badges• Why open badges are rapidly gaining momentum in education• How associations can benefit from offering digital badges• Key elements of a viable badge-based learning strategy• What kind of technology infrastructure is needed to support open badges• How some associations are already succeeding with digital badge programsInterested individuals can learn more and register online via GoToWebinar at:. (All registrants will receive a link to the webinar recording, whether they attend the live session or not.)Linda Bowers is CTO of WBT Systems, an association LMS provider, where she is responsible for all technical aspects of product planning, development, testing and delivery. Previously, she served as VP of Services and Support, VP of Customer Services, and Director of Solution Delivery, combining strong experience in sales, implementation, support, and development with an executive perspective. She excels at solving precise business and education challenges and managing complex implementation projects for the company's largest clients.John Leh is CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning. A fiercely independent LMS selection consultant and blogger, John helps organizations develop and implement technology strategies that support learning initiatives – primarily for the extended enterprise. For more than a decade prior to founding Talented Learning, John was a sales executive with multiple high-end LMS solutions providers, where he served more than 100 learning organizations with a total technology spend of more than $50 million.WBT Systems is a software company that has been helping associations, training organizations and enterprises build and improve their education and certification programs since 1995. Through its world-class TopClass LMS, WBT Systems provides the power and flexibility organizations need to get the most out of their learning programs. The award-winning Top Class Flexible Learning Platform is an intuitive, complete and proven solution that evolves with clients' organizations. Learn more at:Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help decision makers at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. Our analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic eLearning landscape. Learn more at: