March 2017





Free Audition for talent artists with talent management firm

 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- MODELS ACTORS SINGERS DANCERS MUSICIANS

Think you have what it takes to be a star? How can your talent be discovered? Our talent comes in all ages and backgrounds. Our talent appears in fashion, runways, movies, print ads, television shows, commercials, modeling and multi-entertainment industries. Our experience offers you a clear expertise in development, marketing and placement.

Thank you for submitting your audition. All auditions must receive 7 out of 10 points for our firm to consider representing your talent.


Our Top Talent will be selected to appear on the new "Damon Elliott Show" and a chance to win a $500 Cash Prize and a Shooting Star Trophy. Our Firm will place you in our Data Base for 24 months as we work on your behalf to secure Contracts and Gigs by placing you with Industry Experts: Casting Directors, Music Producers and the Paragon's of the Fashion Industry.

If you pass the audition, and you'd like to develop your talent with us and be represented, our One-Time Non-Refundable Service Fee of $1498 for:

Professional Head Shots
Professional Make-Up Artists
Professional Wardrobe Consultant
Professional Music Studio (on site)


http://www.azstartalents.com/contactus.html

(Referred by Matt Hill)

Contact
Matt Hill
***@aol.com
Source:AZ Star Talent & Modeling Management Firm
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Acting, Dance, Talent
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Scottsdale - Arizona - United States
