Perfect Food for Shoveling Snow after Winter Storm Stella

Dish Hits Gourmet has the perfect at home Fry Bread to make after shoveling snow all day! Chippewa Fry Bread!

--Feeds about 3 or 4 hungry kids after a day of shoveling snow or fun on the slopes.Combine flour, baking powder and salt in large bowl.Combine water, oil and dry milk powder and stir into flour mixture until smooth dough forms.Turn out onto lightly floured surface. Fold over 4 times into smooth ball. Cover and let rest 10 minutes. Divide dough into 8 balls. Or even flatten and cut into "dough nut" shapes or use a cookie cutter for some fun.Flatten with fingertips or roll out each ball to form 8- to 10-inch round.Make small hole in center of each with finger or handle of wooden spoon. Lightly flour rounds, stack and cover with towel or plastic wrap.Heat about 1 inch oil to 375℉ (190℃) in large skillet. Gently place 1 bread round in hot fat and cook until golden and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes on each side.Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining dough. Serve bread hot or at room temperature, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.Put the sugar and cinnamon into a brown paper bag, the kinds you use for lunch. Then drop the slightly cooled bread one at a time into the bag, shake it up coat the bread fully with mix.Serve with Jelly dipping sauce... just squirt it out of a bottle or scoop it out of a jar.. nothing special here.2 1/2 cups flour, all-purpose1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder1 teaspoon salt3/4 cup waterwarm1 tablespoon vegetable oil1 tablespoon milk, skim, (non fat) powdernonfat1 x vegetable oilfor deep frying1 x cinnamon sugarIf you have pesky eaters all around the house... keep them from getting burned from a hot plate or pan coming out of the oven. Leave the oven mitt on the pan or dish to indicate that it's still hot... just a quick reminder to be careful.Turn your pot handles in to the stove or counter. Knocking off pots by hitting a outward extended handle is pretty common, and sending a pot of hot water to the floor is really dangerous. turning the handles in keep them away from loose shirts, butts and guts and aprons.Have a good safety tip, beside keep the fire extinguisher around if dad is cooking... send it to us on Twitter @DishHits today.