Ladies, Let's Go Fishing Hosts Juno Beach Surf Fishing Clinic March 25
Learn surf fishing on the beach! Women, males and teens invited learn fishing
Registration is $55. Women are welcome to register male guests and teens. Participants should register in advance as the class is limited. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Ladies Let's Go Fishing Foundation.
See our website for other offerings:
2017 Dates:
March 11-12 West Coast Florida seminar weekend Ft. Myers/Matlacha
March 25 Juno Beach Palm Beach Area Surf Fishing
April 21-23 South Florida Seminar Weekend
May 20-21 Clearwater FL Inshore/Bay Seminar weekend
June 17-18 Keys Fishing Adventure Islamorada, Anyone Can Win Tournament
July 29-30 Homosassa Scalloping
Sept. 9-10 Northeast Florida Seminar weekend St. Augustine
Oct. 20-22 Keys Seminar Weekend/Islamorada
Nov. 17-19 Everglades/Chokoloskee Adventure
Dec. 1-3 Miami Seminar Weekend (tentative)
International adventures:
April 6-10-12 Havana-Las Terrazas-Varadero Cuba $970
April 18-24 Costa Rica $2455
April 29-May 3 Havana-Santiago Cuba $1165
May 16-21 Cuba 3 nights Havana 2 nights on yacht w/fishing & snorkeling starting at $1260
Information and registration:
Media Contact
Ladies, Let's Go Fishing
954-475-9068
***@ladiesletsgofishing.com
