Ladies, Let's Go Fishing Hosts Juno Beach Surf Fishing Clinic March 25

Learn surf fishing on the beach! Women, males and teens invited learn fishing

-- Ladies, Let's Go Fishing will host a surf fishing clinic conducted by Pompano Rich Vidulich March 25 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Loggerhead Park 14200 US-1, Juno Beach, FL 33408. The event includes more than four hours of hands-on instruction and fishing on the beach. Anglers can learn the most effective techniques for catching and releasing fish found along the beaches such as pompano, whiting, croaker, bluefish, Spanish mackerel, black drum, flounder and more.This is a great opportunity to learn fishing and meet others of similar interest. Learn by doing on the beach with instructors who can help you.Registration is $55. Women are welcome to register male guests and teens. Participants should register in advance as the class is limited. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Ladies Let's Go Fishing Foundation.See our website for other offerings:March 11-12 West Coast Florida seminar weekend Ft. Myers/MatlachaMarch 25 Juno Beach Palm Beach Area Surf FishingApril 21-23 South Florida Seminar WeekendMay 20-21 Clearwater FL Inshore/Bay Seminar weekendJune 17-18 Keys Fishing Adventure Islamorada, Anyone Can Win TournamentJuly 29-30 Homosassa ScallopingSept. 9-10 Northeast Florida Seminar weekend St. AugustineOct. 20-22 Keys Seminar Weekend/IslamoradaNov. 17-19 Everglades/Chokoloskee AdventureDec. 1-3 Miami Seminar Weekend (tentative)April 6-10-12 Havana-Las Terrazas-Varadero Cuba $970April 18-24 Costa Rica $2455April 29-May 3 Havana-Santiago Cuba $1165May 16-21 Cuba 3 nights Havana 2 nights on yacht w/fishing & snorkeling starting at $1260Information and registration: www.ladiesletsgofishing.com , email info@ladiesletsgofishing.com , phone 954-475-9068.