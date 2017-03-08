 
March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Ladies, Let's Go Fishing Hosts Juno Beach Surf Fishing Clinic March 25

Learn surf fishing on the beach! Women, males and teens invited learn fishing
 
 
PALM BEACH, Fla. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Ladies, Let's Go Fishing will host a surf fishing clinic conducted by Pompano Rich Vidulich March 25 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Loggerhead Park 14200 US-1, Juno Beach, FL 33408. The event includes more than four hours of hands-on instruction and fishing on the beach. Anglers can learn the most effective techniques for catching and releasing fish found along the beaches such as pompano, whiting, croaker, bluefish, Spanish mackerel, black drum, flounder and more.This is a great opportunity to learn fishing and meet others of similar interest. Learn by doing on the beach with instructors who can help you.

Registration is $55. Women are welcome to register male guests and teens. Participants should register in advance as the class is limited. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Ladies Let's Go Fishing Foundation.

See our website for other offerings:

2017 Dates:

March 11-12 West Coast Florida seminar weekend Ft. Myers/Matlacha

March 25 Juno Beach Palm Beach Area Surf Fishing

April 21-23 South Florida Seminar Weekend

May 20-21 Clearwater FL Inshore/Bay Seminar weekend

June 17-18 Keys Fishing Adventure Islamorada, Anyone Can Win Tournament

July 29-30 Homosassa Scalloping

Sept. 9-10 Northeast Florida Seminar weekend St. Augustine

Oct. 20-22 Keys Seminar Weekend/Islamorada

Nov. 17-19 Everglades/Chokoloskee Adventure

Dec. 1-3 Miami Seminar Weekend (tentative)

International adventures:

April 6-10-12 Havana-Las Terrazas-Varadero Cuba $970

April 18-24 Costa Rica $2455

April 29-May 3 Havana-Santiago Cuba $1165

May 16-21 Cuba 3 nights Havana 2 nights on yacht w/fishing & snorkeling starting at $1260

Information and registration: www.ladiesletsgofishing.com , email info@ladiesletsgofishing.com, phone 954-475-9068.

Media Contact
Ladies, Let's Go Fishing
954-475-9068
***@ladiesletsgofishing.com
End
Source:Ladies, Let's Go Fishing
Email:***@ladiesletsgofishing.com Email Verified
Ladies, Let's Go Fishing! University, Bauman & Co. News
