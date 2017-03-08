 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Italian Bred Starring Candice Guardino Sets Spring 2017 Los Angeles and Chicago Dates

 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Italian Bred, the hilarious and heartwarming one woman show announces shows in Los Angeles and Chicago for spring 2017. Written by and starring Candice Guardino, Italian Bred is based on true life events and told through the eyes of a little girl growing up Italian on Staten Island. Having written down everything her loving and outspoken grandmother ever uttered, Candice slips in and out of multiple characters while sharing the stage with virtual cameos of Emmy winner Leslie Jordan ("Will and Grace"), Mario Cantone ("Sex & the City"), Steve Schirripa ("The Sopranos"), and Vic DiBitetto ("Mall Cop 2.")

Italian Bred will visit the two cities this spring after a successful off Broadway run where it received rave reviews and played to sold-out crowds. Italian Bred will remind audiences of their own unique upbringing and unforgettably humorous childhood memories.

Candice Guardino was born in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn, was raised on Staten Island, and now splits her time between Los Angeles and New York City. Candice made a name for herself on the New York theatre scene with her outrageously revealing one-woman show, "S.O.S." which ran at Stage 72 and The Laurie Beechman. Candice has also written several sitcoms, stage plays, screenplays, and shorts. Her televisioncredits include "The Guiding Light," "All My Children," "Max Bickford," and "Law & Order."

SCHEDULE & PRICING

Los Angeles, CA

The Colony Theatre - http://www.colonytheatre.org/ - ($25 - $45)

Friday, March 17th – 8pm

Saturday, March 18th – 8pm

Sunday, March 19th – 3pm

Friday, March 24th – 8pm

Saturday, March 25th – 8pm

Sunday, March 26th – 3pm

Chicago, IL

The Greenhouse Theatre Center - http://www.greenhousetheater.org - ($30 - $40)

Wednesday, May 17 - 7:30pm

Thursday, May 18 - 7:30pm

Friday, May 19 - 7:30pm

Saturday, May 20 - 2:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, May 21 - 2:30pm

Wednesday, May 24 - 7:30pm

Thursday, May 25 - 7:30pm

Friday, May 26 - 7:30pm

Saturday, May 27 - 2:30pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 28 - 2:30pm

For more information on Italian Bred, please visit: http://italianbredshow.com.  For media inquiries with Candice Guardino please contact Persona PR at info@persona-pr.com or 310-601-2734.

