Italian Bred Starring Candice Guardino Sets Spring 2017 Los Angeles and Chicago Dates
Italian Bred will visit the two cities this spring after a successful off Broadway run where it received rave reviews and played to sold-out crowds. Italian Bred will remind audiences of their own unique upbringing and unforgettably humorous childhood memories.
Candice Guardino was born in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn, was raised on Staten Island, and now splits her time between Los Angeles and New York City. Candice made a name for herself on the New York theatre scene with her outrageously revealing one-woman show, "S.O.S." which ran at Stage 72 and The Laurie Beechman. Candice has also written several sitcoms, stage plays, screenplays, and shorts. Her televisioncredits include "The Guiding Light," "All My Children," "Max Bickford," and "Law & Order."
SCHEDULE & PRICING
Los Angeles, CA
The Colony Theatre - http://www.colonytheatre.org/ - ($25 - $45)
Friday, March 17th – 8pm
Saturday, March 18th – 8pm
Sunday, March 19th – 3pm
Friday, March 24th – 8pm
Saturday, March 25th – 8pm
Sunday, March 26th – 3pm
Chicago, IL
The Greenhouse Theatre Center - http://www.greenhousetheater.org - ($30 - $40)
Wednesday, May 17 - 7:30pm
Thursday, May 18 - 7:30pm
Friday, May 19 - 7:30pm
Saturday, May 20 - 2:30pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, May 21 - 2:30pm
Wednesday, May 24 - 7:30pm
Thursday, May 25 - 7:30pm
Friday, May 26 - 7:30pm
Saturday, May 27 - 2:30pm & 7:30 pm
Sunday, May 28 - 2:30pm
For more information on Italian Bred, please visit: http://italianbredshow.com.
