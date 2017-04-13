Steve Fryer, Former Disney Guest Services Exec, Named President of CX Opportunity CX Opportunity, LLC Launches Elite Customer Service Consulting Firm CX Opportunity President Steve Fryer LONG BEACH, Calif. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Steve Fryer has been named President of CX Opportunity, LLC, a premier customer service consulting studio with expertise in creating high-value customer experiences for online and storefront retailers as well as any enterprise with public-facing applications. Fryer, a Harvard Law School graduate with 20 years of guest services leadership at The Walt Disney Company, will provide top-of- the-line knowledge and proficiency in addressing all customer experience opportunities and challenges.



"Customer service has evolved into a critical component for every business today," Fryer explained. "Creating a complete customer experience to promote sales and develop customer loyalty, as well as handle basic customer inquiries, is the new industry standard."



Fryer, well-known in the industry for his high-octane personality, is an innovative client relations leader with more than 20 years of success directing in-house and outsourced call center operations, including best-in-class customer support teams. From developing and mining data analytics and maximizing profits through establishment of customer satisfaction and affinity group programs to boosting operational efficiencies and enhancing performance, his CXO team is prepared for any challenge.



"Superior customer relationships, improved efficiency and increased profits are hallmarks of our approach in devising and executing strategies to ensure success," Fryer said. "We are a 'go-to' resource for tackling and solving complex service issues, and the strategies we develop align with the client's mission statement, policies, strategies, goals and core values."



Today's successful businesses are those that realize customer service is the great differentiator in the mind of the public, and the first step in achieving great customer service is analyzing and perfecting the customer experience. From initial marketing efforts to website functionality to speed of transaction and delivery to every other single element that is customer facing or customer impacting successful companies understand the desires and needs of their customers. CXO assists in developing a comprehensive program that takes into consideration every element of the customer experience.



About CX Opportunity, LLC



is a service-centric, client relations leader specializing in creating and managing elite customer experiences worldwide. Their expertise aligns with their client's need for innovation and continual improvements within the customer service arena. Their office is located on historic Pine Avenue in downtown Long Beach, California, just blocks away from the Pacific Ocean.



