March 2017
Player Of The Week: Colorado Rush's Shailer Thomas

Colorado Rush Goalkeeper Preserves Club's First UPSL Shutout With Late Saves
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Colorado Rush goalkeeper Shailer Thomas has been named UPSL Player of the Week. The Illinois native had seven saves in Rush's 2-0 victory over FC Boulder on Sunday, March 12.

Thomas started and held a clean sheet for all 90 minutes as Colorado Rush earned their first UPSL victory. Rush (1-1-0) move to the top of the UPSL's Colorado Conference with the win.

Thomas stood on his head to stop a late flurry from FC Boulder, preserving the shutout to make history for himself and the club.

The UPSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

2017 WINNERS
WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 - Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Mar 14, 2017
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL News
