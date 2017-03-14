Player Of The Week: Colorado Rush's Shailer Thomas

Colorado Rush Goalkeeper Preserves Club's First UPSL Shutout With Late Saves

Colorado Rush goalkeeper Shailer Thomas has been named UPSL Player of the Week. The Illinois native had seven saves in Rush's 2-0 victory over FC Boulder on Sunday, March 12.Thomas started and held a clean sheet for all 90 minutes as Colorado Rush earned their first UPSL victory. Rush (1-1-0) move to the top of the UPSL's Colorado Conference with the win.Thomas stood on his head to stop a late flurry from FC Boulder, preserving the shutout to make history for himself and the club.The UPSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.– Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)- Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).