Player Of The Week: Colorado Rush's Shailer Thomas
Colorado Rush Goalkeeper Preserves Club's First UPSL Shutout With Late Saves
Thomas started and held a clean sheet for all 90 minutes as Colorado Rush earned their first UPSL victory. Rush (1-1-0) move to the top of the UPSL's Colorado Conference with the win.
Thomas stood on his head to stop a late flurry from FC Boulder, preserving the shutout to make history for himself and the club.
The UPSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.
2017 WINNERS
WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 - Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 14, 2017