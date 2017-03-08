News By Tag
Hybrid Studios and Orange County Production House Hold ReverbNation Sweepstakes
Two days of recording time to be awarded to annual contest winner
"We always get a ton of submissions for the ReverbNation sweepstakes,"
Orange County Production House provides services such as mixing and mastering, as well as Single and EP production packages. The winner of the ReverbNation contest will be treated to the full set of services that OCPH provides at Hybrid Studios. This will be the third year that Hybrid Studios hosts the sweepstakes;
To apply for the sweepstakes, visit https://www.reverbnation.com/
About Hybrid Studios
Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-
For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit: http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/
About Orange County Production House
At Orange County Production House the goal is to foster growth within the local entertainment industry. From music and video production, to distribution and marketing, the experienced staff works alongside artists in their creative endeavors to reach a much broader audience. Not only does Orange County Production House assist in turning creative ideas into polished, finished projects; they have a strong emphasis on sharing industry knowledge and educating clients in order to set them up with a solid foundation to make an impact in the world of entertainment.
For more information on Orange County Production House, please visit: http://www.ocproductionhouse.com/
Amy Burton
***@hybridstudiosca.com
