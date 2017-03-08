 
Hybrid Studios and Orange County Production House Hold ReverbNation Sweepstakes

Two days of recording time to be awarded to annual contest winner
 
 
SANTA ANA, Calif. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Hybrid Studios and their subsidiary production company, Orange County Production House, are holding their annual sweepstakes through ReverbNation. The winning band or artist wins two days of recording in Hybrid's Studio A with full production provided by OCPH and Producer/Engineer Joshua Brooks. The submission deadline for this year's contest ends May 4th, and a 2017 winner will be chosen by May 15th

"We always get a ton of submissions for the ReverbNation sweepstakes," said Hybrid Manager Mike Miller, "It's always hard to narrow down a winner out of so many talented local artists, but we're looking forward to working with whoever wins the grand prize this time around!"

Orange County Production House provides services such as mixing and mastering, as well as Single and EP production packages. The winner of the ReverbNation contest will be treated to the full set of services that OCPH provides at Hybrid Studios. This will be the third year that Hybrid Studios hosts the sweepstakes; past winners include independent artist, Andy Allo, and OC rock band, Hoity Toity.

To apply for the sweepstakes, visit https://www.reverbnation.com/submission/details?campaign_....

About Hybrid Studios

Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.

For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit: http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/

About Orange County Production House

At Orange County Production House the goal is to foster growth within the local entertainment industry. From music and video production, to distribution and marketing, the experienced staff works alongside artists in their creative endeavors to reach a much broader audience. Not only does Orange County Production House assist in turning creative ideas into polished, finished projects; they have a strong emphasis on sharing industry knowledge and educating clients in order to set them up with a solid foundation to make an impact in the world of entertainment.

For more information on Orange County Production House, please visit: http://www.ocproductionhouse.com/

