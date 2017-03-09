Country(s)
Announcing Xventure by Bracketron
Capture and share every exciting moment of your outdoor adventures!
MINNEAPOLIS - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Xventure by Bracketron was developed to make it easier to capture and share every exciting moment of your outdoor adventures. Whether you are fishing, hunting or just going for a weekend bike ride, count on Xventure technology to mount and protect your devices, while you dive deep into life's adventures. Engineered by Bracketron, the leader in innovative mounting solutions, Xventure TwistX 360 series mounts are safe for, and compatible with, all action cameras including popular models like GoPro Hero, Sony HDR, Garmin Virb, Contour and many others.
ProX Sport Mount 3-in-1
We recently expanded our outdoor Xventure product line to include mounting solutions for the hunting enthusiast. These new mounts allow you to attach your smartphone or action camera to hunting rifles, bows, paintball and pellet guns and even fishing rods.
The ProX Sport Mount 3-in-1 clamps securely and features a Quick Release lever for easy mounting and removal. You have two options to capture that perfect hunting shot - use your smartphone or an action camera and attach from multiple viewing angles with top, bottom or side mounting capability. http://bit.ly/
Learn more at bracketron.com/
Media Contact
Terri Cope
952-230-0252
***@bracketron.com
