 
News By Tag
* Politics
* Theater
* New York City
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


TOMORROW: League of Independent Theater to host sold-out forum for city candidates

 
 
LITNY logo
LITNY logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Politics
* Theater
* New York City

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The League of Independent Theater (LIT), will present a Meet the Candidates forum on Wednesday, March 15 at The Kraine Theater. The forum will host over 15 candidates running for various city-wide offices in the 2017 election. A moderator will ask questions relating to the LIT's platform, and there will be time afterward for meeting the candidates directly. The forum starts at 6:30pm, at The Kraine Theater at 85 East 4th Street, NYC, 10003.

The Keynote address will be given by Julie Menin, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. The full rundown of candidates participating in the forum is as follows:

Aaron Foldenauer (District 1), Christopher Marte (District 1), Carlina Rivera (District 2), Jasmin Sanchez (District 2), Mary Silver (District 2), Arden Walentowski (District 10), Jeffrey Mailman (District 4), Marti Speranza (District 4), Edward Santos (District 8), John Joseph Joyner Jr. (District 36), Kathleen Daniel (District 41), Jabari Brisport (District 35), Ede Fox (District 35), Councilmember Laurie Cumbo (District 35), Khader El-Yateem (District 43), and John Quaglione (District 43).

The event will also include the participation of Melissa Jane Kronfeld (District 4), as well as a discussion with Councilmember Costa Constanides.

LIT's Meet the Candidates forum brings together city politicians and theater artists to discuss key community issues such as sustainable rehearsal and performance space, housing, and healthcare. These issues are the backbone of LIT's performing arts platform, which is detailed here: https://www.litny.org/performing-arts-platform.

"Now is the time to act locally! To create a city that speaks up and acts for our values," said Katie Palmer, Managing Director of Communications for LIT. "Our values include a thriving, sustainable performing arts culture throughout the five boroughs and at every level of budget. We need city leaders who understand and support the arts as essential to diversity, inclusion, empathy and democracy, as well as an economic engine to New York City."

For more information about The League of Independent Theater, visit: http://www.litny.org

Contact
Katie Palmer
***@theaterinasylum.com
End
Source:The League of Independent Theater
Email:***@theaterinasylum.com Email Verified
Tags:Politics, Theater, New York City
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Edie Nugent PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share