TOMORROW: League of Independent Theater to host sold-out forum for city candidates
The Keynote address will be given by Julie Menin, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. The full rundown of candidates participating in the forum is as follows:
Aaron Foldenauer (District 1), Christopher Marte (District 1), Carlina Rivera (District 2), Jasmin Sanchez (District 2), Mary Silver (District 2), Arden Walentowski (District 10), Jeffrey Mailman (District 4), Marti Speranza (District 4), Edward Santos (District 8), John Joseph Joyner Jr. (District 36), Kathleen Daniel (District 41), Jabari Brisport (District 35), Ede Fox (District 35), Councilmember Laurie Cumbo (District 35), Khader El-Yateem (District 43), and John Quaglione (District 43).
The event will also include the participation of Melissa Jane Kronfeld (District 4), as well as a discussion with Councilmember Costa Constanides.
LIT's Meet the Candidates forum brings together city politicians and theater artists to discuss key community issues such as sustainable rehearsal and performance space, housing, and healthcare. These issues are the backbone of LIT's performing arts platform, which is detailed here: https://www.litny.org/
"Now is the time to act locally! To create a city that speaks up and acts for our values," said Katie Palmer, Managing Director of Communications for LIT. "Our values include a thriving, sustainable performing arts culture throughout the five boroughs and at every level of budget. We need city leaders who understand and support the arts as essential to diversity, inclusion, empathy and democracy, as well as an economic engine to New York City."
For more information about The League of Independent Theater, visit: http://www.litny.org
