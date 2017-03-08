Country(s)
Industry News
Customer Service Expert Nancy Friedman to Deliver Keynote Presentation at NINAWC National Conference in Durant, OK
Friedman, President of The Telephone Doctor Customer Service Training, will provide a keynote presentation on The 7 Traits of Being Successful. Her presentation will focus on how to handle growth and change, and how to successfully take on any challenge that can come your way.
Her educational session is entitled the "Golden Nuggets" and will address how not only executives but everyone in an association or organization can up their communications game and improve their skills.
Both the keynote and the learning session are jam packed with ideas and techniques attendees can put to work both now and well into the future, and are filled with the enthusiasm and humor only Friedman can deliver.
NINAWC is a coalition representing over 45 Native American and Indian communities and their non-profit WIC organizations. These organizations provide services for women, children and infants. WIC associations are the front line of nutrition education and health care services for the nation's most vulnerable families. Friedman has presented to several WIC conferences throughout the year and her message has been well received.
"These professionals play a major role in many key issues that impact the health of families and their children. Improving and developing their communication skills will help optimize overall customer service, greatly improve the delivery of vital information, and generate the best possible outcomes. Conference attendees will learn dozens of techniques they can use to better themselves and have a bigger positive impact in their communities,"
A popular Communications and Customer Service speaker, Friedman speaks regularly to many associations, organizations and all types of businesses including food and restaurants, healthcare firms, travel agents, and more on techniques to Improve Face-to-Face Customer Service, Telephone Sales Training, and Communications Skills.
Her presentation to NINAWC will be one of many presentations Friedman has delivered in the past 12 months.
ABOUT NANCY FRIEDMAN
Nancy Friedman, Customer Service Keynote Speaker and President of Telephone Doctor Customer Service Training, is one of America's sought after speakers on sales, customer service and communication skills. She has been published in The Wall Street Journal with her article "Don't Strike Out With Your Customers" and a featured guest on Oprah, Today, Fox News, CNN, CBS This Morning, Canada Today, as well as hundreds of radio and TV programs across the country. Selected as one of the 25 Most Influential Business Women in St. Louis, Friedman is the author of nine books on customer service. She helps companies communicate better with their customers. For additional information visit http://nancyfriedman.com.
Contact
Solomon Turner Public Relations
***@solomonturner.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse