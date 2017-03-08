Country(s)
Industry News
Kuecker Logistics Group, Belton, Missouri will be displaying at the ProMat 2017 show at Chicago's McCormick Place
We are pleased to be exhibiting our innovative material handling solutions at booth 54212A, April 3-6 at Chicago's McCormick Place.
ProMat is where manufacturing and supply chain professionals come to to find their X – that unknown quantity that will that unknown quantity that will take their supply chain to the next level of success.
Conveyor & Sortation Systems
Automated Storage & Retreival
Automated Picking Solutions
Storage Media, Pick Modules & Mezzanines
Controls & Software
Palletizing
As a world class integrator, Kuecker Logistics Group can implement a wide variety of logistics management solutions and products. If you are looking to make your operations more flexible and efficient, our team can provide you with the solutions you need. Just a few of the services we offer include:
Retail Distribution Solutions
Meat Industry Solutions
Beverage Industry Solutions
Life Sciences Solutions
Book Distribution Solutions
Food Distribution Solutions
For more information about Kuecker Logistics Group, please feel free to contact Mr. Jim Kuecker at 816-666-8404 or visit www.kuecker.com.
Contact
Jim Kuecker
***@kuecker.com
