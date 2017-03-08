 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Kuecker Logistics Group, Belton, Missouri will be displaying at the ProMat 2017 show at Chicago's McCormick Place

We are pleased to be exhibiting our innovative material handling solutions at booth 54212A, April 3-6 at Chicago's McCormick Place.

ProMat is where manufacturing and supply chain professionals come to to find their X – that unknown quantity that will that unknown quantity that will take their supply chain to the next level of success.
 
kuecker promat
kuecker promat
BELTON, Mo. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Kuecker Logistics Group, Inc. is a turnkey systems integrator. Many companies in this industry portray themselves as such, but KLG delivers. We can help you from the planning stage through test and debug, and we also provide after sale service and support. KLG offers a wide variety of products such as:

Conveyor & Sortation Systems (http://www.kuecker.com/sortation_systems.php)
Automated Storage & Retreival (http://www.kuecker.com/automated_storage_retrieval.php)
Automated Picking Solutions (http://www.kuecker.com/automated_picking_solutions.php)
Storage Media, Pick Modules & Mezzanines (http://www.kuecker.com/storage_media.php)
Controls & Software (http://www.kuecker.com/controls_software.php)
Palletizing (http://www.kuecker.com/palletizing.php)

As a world class integrator, Kuecker Logistics Group can implement a wide variety of logistics management solutions and products. If you are looking to make your operations more flexible and efficient, our team can provide you with the solutions you need. Just a few of the services we offer include:

Retail Distribution Solutions (http://www.kuecker.com/retail_distribution.php)
Meat Industry Solutions (http://www.kuecker.com/meat_industry.php)
Beverage Industry Solutions (http://www.kuecker.com/beverage_solutions.php)
Life Sciences Solutions (http://www.kuecker.com/life_sciences.php)
Book Distribution Solutions (http://www.kuecker.com/book_distribution.php)
Food Distribution Solutions (http://www.kuecker.com/food_distribution.php)

For more information about Kuecker Logistics Group, please feel free to contact Mr. Jim Kuecker at 816-666-8404 or visit www.kuecker.com.

End
Source:Kuecker Logistics Group
Email:***@kuecker.com
Tags:ProMat 2017, Turnkey Systems Integrator, Kuecker Logistics Group
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Belton - Missouri - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rossini Management Systems, Inc. News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share