"Napoleon's Glass" - Novel Set During Napoleonic Era Is Based on a True Story
When her father, a marquis, flees France to escape the guillotine, Adele supports herself and her mother with the help of Josephine Bonaparte. Then the Cossacks attack and her mother dies as they escape. Adele cuts her hair, dresses as a man, and works in a field hospital where she learns the art of healing. Eventually, she drops her disguise, marries, and experiences numerous intrigues in her quest to find her missing father.
With a passion for social equality and an independent spirit, Adele's story moves from the royal courts to battlefields, from country mansions to dirt hovels, but she never gives up her fight against social injustice.
"Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of this historical novel is that much of it is true. We are pleased to announce the release of this amazing story set during the FrenchRevolution and aftermath," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
About the Author: Gillian Ingall grew up in Sydney, Australia, and now lives with her partner on a cattle property in New South Wales. Her first novel, The Invitation – A Tale of Greed, Adultery and Political Turmoil, was written about her experiences in China and Hong Kong during the pro-democracy movement of 1989.
NAPOLEON'S GLASS (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
