News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DIMETIX USA and Kendall Electric announce distribution agreement
DIMETIX USA laser distance sensor products and systems, including Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available at Kendall Electric branches throughout Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, and Georgia
Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix USA laser distance sensor products and systems, including the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane position and collision monitoring systems manufactured by Laser-View Technologies Inc., will be available at the numerous Kendall Electric branches throughout the states of Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia.
"The addition of DIMETIX USA laser distance sensors and systems to the Kendall Electric line addresses a need for non-contact distance and position monitoring options," said Steven Lubeck, President of DIMETIX USA. "We look forward to working with Kendall Electric and introducing our laser distance sensor products and complete, cost competitive non-contact measurement solutions to a whole new customer base."
Furthermore, DIMETIX USA is in the midst of a period of unprecedented growth and is seeking additional qualified distribution partners to help build momentum in selected territories throughout the United States. Interested? Send us a brief inquiry at info@dimetix-
About Kendall Electric
Kendall Electric is a full line electrical wholesale distributor, serving the Industrial, OEM, and Construction markets. Through large inventories of quality materials, leading-edge technology, an efficient internal material transfer and delivery system, and expert personalized service, we have become a valuable partner for thousands of organizations.
As a 100% Employee-Owned Company, each of us is equally committed to providing you with the highest-quality technological products, unparalleled customer service, and leading-edge capabilities. When it comes to finding a distributor who will work for you, ownership truly makes the difference.
Web:www.kendallelectric.com
Order online: shop.kendallelectric.com
Find your branch location at: www.kendallelectric.com/
Tel: (800) 632-5422
About DIMETIX USA
DIMETIX USA provides laser distance sensors and accessories and laser-sensor based turnkey industrial solutions. DIMETIX USA has experience with a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications, particularly for customers seeking an affordable technological advantage helping to increase efficiency, reduce production delays and waste, and improve quality. Dimetix laser distance sensors offer long‑range (0.05-500 meters) capabilities and highly accurate (up to ±1.0 mm), non‑contact measurement in a compact, IP65-rated package. This combination of advantages allows for unprecedented flexibility in where the laser sensor solution is installed and how it is used. Other advantages include a variety of configurable data outputs and remote networking options, all at a cost comparable to other rugged measurement technologies. For more information, please contact DIMETIX USA.
Web: www.dimetix-
Email: info@dimetix-
Tel: 484-212-0636
Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dimetix-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse