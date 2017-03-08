being ñ Screening with Mayor Michael Hancock, Sponsored by The Brave Coalition

Brave -logo-white

-- The Brave Coalition (https://www.bravecoalition.com/), in conjunction with Mayor Michael Hancock and Project ñ (http://www.projectenye.com/), is excited to announce the screening of being ñ with a dynamic post-screening discussion with Mayor Michael Hancock on the film and themes of culture, acceptance, bias, and privilege. The event (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/being-n-screening-with-mayor-michael-hancock-tickets-32578513210?aff=ampmlt) is March 23 at Isabella Bird Community School from 6:30-8:30pm. Isabella Bird Community School is located at 2701 Lima Street in Denver.Project ñ is a multimedia documentary project focused on telling the stories of first-generation American-born Latinos who have at least one parent from a Spanish-speaking country (Enyes). There are approximately 16 million Enyes in the United States. The ñ Experience and screening, is an engaging presentation that combines a screening of the documentary "being ñ" infused with directors' cut-style commentary from the film's star and co-director Denise Soler Cox, offering viewers a unique perspective on the film and an unforgettable live experience. Denise leads the audience on a powerful journey of cultural self-discovery and personal reflection. The result is a heartfelt, humorous and interactive experience that offers audiences a refreshing perspective on how to talk about culture and the feelings we all share around acceptance.The Brave Coalition helps initiate and facilitate "brave conversations"that seek to understand, raise awareness, shape mindsets, and inspire action. These conversations take many forms and are based on our own shared humanity. To facilitate the change we want to see in the world, The Brave Coalition believes that we must be willing to step out of our insulated experiences and confront the unvarnished truths of our deeply divided world. In the words of Malala Yousafzai, "When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful." The Brave Coalition is thrilled to partner with Project ñ and Mayor Michael Hancock on this inspiring and heart felt event in order to inspire "brave conversations"Using outreach, partnership, and advocacy as catalysts for cultural transformation, the Brave Coalition inspires and enables individuals and communities to create a world free from limiting stereotypes so that all children regardless of background or circumstance can reach their full potential. The Brave Coalition was born out of our community banding together in action after Isabella Bird Community School was tagged with hate graffiti in November 2016.