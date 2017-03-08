News By Tag
being ñ Screening with Mayor Michael Hancock, Sponsored by The Brave Coalition
Project ñ is a multimedia documentary project focused on telling the stories of first-generation American-born Latinos who have at least one parent from a Spanish-speaking country (Enyes). There are approximately 16 million Enyes in the United States. The ñ Experience and screening, is an engaging presentation that combines a screening of the documentary "being ñ" infused with directors' cut-style commentary from the film's star and co-director Denise Soler Cox, offering viewers a unique perspective on the film and an unforgettable live experience. Denise leads the audience on a powerful journey of cultural self-discovery and personal reflection. The result is a heartfelt, humorous and interactive experience that offers audiences a refreshing perspective on how to talk about culture and the feelings we all share around acceptance.
The Brave Coalition helps initiate and facilitate "brave conversations"
About Brave Coalition
Using outreach, partnership, and advocacy as catalysts for cultural transformation, the Brave Coalition inspires and enables individuals and communities to create a world free from limiting stereotypes so that all children regardless of background or circumstance can reach their full potential. The Brave Coalition was born out of our community banding together in action after Isabella Bird Community School was tagged with hate graffiti in November 2016.
