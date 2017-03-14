News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Three West Coast Premieres, One San Diego Premiere Highlight Season 36 At North Coast Rep
Artistic Director David Ellenstein selected plays that are intimate, heartfelt, honest, invigorating and entertaining. "We have chosen to present stories that will appeal not only to our loyal subscribers, but to a broad spectrum of theatre-goers throughout the county."
Neil Simon's Last of the Red Hot Lovers provides a giddy start to the 2017-18 Season 36. Bored with his "nice" life, Barney Cashman, middle-aged, overworked and clueless about matters of seduction, attempts to join the sexual revolution before it's too late. His misguided attempts to win and woo women will have audiences howling with laughter. Christopher Williams directs this comedy the New York Times calls "extraordinarily funny and charming." The play runs September 6 through October 1.
John Steinbeck's classic drama novella-turned-
Around the World in 80 Days promises a frolicking, fun start to 2018. Adapted by Mark Brown from the novel by Jules Verne, this San Diego premiere runs from January 10 through February 4, 2018. Join fearless adventurer Phileas Fogg in the original "Great Race" as he confronts rampaging elephants, runaway trains and continual mayhem in his amazing journey around the world. Allison Bibicoff directs five inventive actors who portray 42 characters. With comic surprises at every turn, this adventure is one the entire family can enjoy.
The West Coast premiere of This Random World byStephen Dietz takes the stage from February 21 through March 18. Through a swirl of missed connections, the play follows a series of intersecting lives: a mother determined to maintain her independence, a daughter longing for adventure, two sisters seeking common ground, and an internet prank gone awry. David Ellenstein directs this play that explores what it is to love, to lose, and be touched by the serendipity of life.
Next up is How the Other Half Loves, a fast-paced and hilariously funny theatrical meal by Britain's comic genius, Sir Alan Ayckbourn. A portrait of three very different marriages turns into a spirited game of mixed doubles involving sex, jealousy and ingenious stagecraft. Full of clever, razor-sharp dialogue and impeccable split-second timing and twists, this play promises to keep audiences in stitches April 11 through May 18. Geoffrey Sherman is directing.
The West Coast premiere of The Father follows on May 30 through June 24. Written by Florian Zeller and translated by Christopher Hampton, this play was a sensation in Paris, London and New York and won a war chest of awards and a Tony nomination for Best Play. Andre, now 80 years old, was once a tap dancer who lives with his daughter Anne and her husband Andre. Or was he an engineer whose daughter Anne lives in London with her new lover, Pierre? The thing is, he is still wearing his pajamas and he can't find his watch. He is starting to wonder if he's losing control. David Ellenstein directs this profoundly moving, memorable evening of theatre.
Season 36's third West Coast premiere debuts July 11 through August 5. The Soul of Gershwin: The Musical Journey of an American Klezmer, George Gershwintakes audiences back to New York City in the early 1900s, the world of Tin Pan Alley, bursting with popular tunes, folk songs, blues, jazz, Yiddish theatre, cantor chants and opera - a creative melding of different cultures that created our distinctive "Our American Songbook." Created and written by Joseph Vass with music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, and songs from Porgy and Bess by George Gershwin, DuBose Heyward and Ira Gershwin, this rousing, joyful show contains such favorites like "The Man I Love," "Embraceable You," "Summertime,"
The holiday season will see the return engagement of two fun-filled shows: Impro Theatre's Dickens Unscripted, December 8-10, 2017 at 7:30 PM and Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold, on December 20th for six performances.
North Coast Repertory Theatre is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. The Solana Beach theatre has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations under the Artistic direction of David Ellenstein since 2003. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association, for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.
For Tickets: Call 858-481-1055 or online – www.northcoastrep.org
North Coast Repertory Theatre – 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Contact
North Coast Repertory Theatre
***@northcoastrep.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 14, 2017