Eat|See|Hear Announces 2017 Movie Lineup and New Venue Locations
LA's premier outdoor movie event series announces this year's calendar
"We're obsessed with experience,"
Emphasizing not just any park and not just any venue, Eat|See|Hear will be found in two new iconic locations this year. In addition to its original venues at The Autry Museum in Griffith Park, La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall, North Hollywood Recreation Center and the Santa Monica High School Memorial Greek Amphitheater, Eat|See|Hear introduces an exclusive one night event at Rose Bowl Stadium as well as a comeback at Los Angeles State Historic Park. All locations will feature the popular Air New Zealand Fashionably Late VIP section for optimal viewing.
Going beyond the cinematic experience, attendees will have access to a variety of added features for select locations. The Autry Museum offers free museum entry, encouraging guests to explore the galleries. And for one night only, Eat|See|Hear is presenting a worldwide exclusive of the live concert-film, Depeche Mode: 101, at the Rose Bowl Stadium where the movie was filmed.
From timeless classics to current blockbusters, the diverse range of 2017's movie selection has a go-to pick for everyone. To view the complete lineup please visit http://www.eatseehear.com/
Eat|See|Hear remains the largest dog-friendly event in Lost Angeles. Upon entry, guests and their four-legged friends are greeted with water bowls and biscuits to also enjoy the show. Eat|See|Hear celebrates its 5th year with Best Friends Animal Society as an official nonprofit partner. This partnership has seen $30,000 donated to the initiative and over 50 animals finding forever homes, thanks to the summer events.
Online ticket purchases are encouraged and can be found at eatseehear.com. To purchase tickets at the door, Eat|See|Hear accepts cash or credit.
About Eat|See|Hear
Eat|See|Hear brings outdoor movies, food trucks and live music entertainment to iconic Los Angeles venues each summer. The sixth annual event series is presented by SHOWTIME NETWORKS, featuring up-and-coming bands from the local music scene, a range of food trucks and the largest inflatable movie screen on the west coast with the highest quality HD-projection, a 52-foot wide image and professional sound. Select locations include beer and wine bars while all welcome dogs. Each event is produced by LA-based Trailhead Marketing, Inc. For more information visit http://eatseehear.com.
