News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Altitude Internet Scoops Top Google Award, London
Altitude Internet Receive 2 Nominations In The Google Partners Awards And Scoop Top Award.
Altitude Internet, A Digital Marketing Agency with offices in Stansted in Essex were awarded a prestigious award at the Google Partners Awards at Google's new London HQ last Friday, 10 March 2017 coming 1st out of 950+ agencies in the UK and Ireland.
Google Partners UK and Ireland Team presented the awards live on stage in front of hundreds of participants and said "Altitude Internet have won the Google Customer Advocate Award 2016 after fighting off stiff competition from agencies across the UK and Ireland. During 2016 Altitude Internet acquired 10 times as many new customers as the average Google Partner in the same period whilst providing exceptional customer service".
Altitude Internet said "to have been recognised by Google for our hard work and performance is thrilling enough but to have come first in the category is amazing and a testimony to the hard work of the entire team across the UK and Ireland. There were 4 main awards for Google Partners, we were nominated for 2 of them and won 1 and being up against some of the biggest names of the industry shows what we're capable of".
Altitude Internet is a full service digital marketing agency based in Stansted with offices in Dublin and helps small and medium sized businesses across the UK and Ireland get their businesses found on page 1 of Google. Altitude offers two main services, Paid Search (often called Google AdWords) and Search Engine Optimisation (often called SEO). These 2 services get clients websites found on page 1 of the natural search results and help to improve their online profile.
Facts About Altitude Internet:
Founded in 2014 by a team of passionate Digital Marketers
Currently managing paid search and SEO for thousands of clients across the UK & Ireland
2 offices open now employing approx 24 staff in Stansted and Dublin with a 3rd office in the pipeline in New York
Consistently ranked one of the highest performing digital agencies on Trust Pilot review site based on 260 customer reviews
www.altitude-
Altitude Internet are offering prospective clients a free 60 minute consultation worth £200 if they get in touch before the end of April. Clients can call 0800 335 7027 or email customer.service@
Media Contact
Altitude Internet
0843 509 6225
08435096225
***@altitude-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse