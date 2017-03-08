 
News By Tag
* Internet
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bishop’s Stortford
  Hertfordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Altitude Internet Scoops Top Google Award, London

Altitude Internet Receive 2 Nominations In The Google Partners Awards And Scoop Top Award.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Internet

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Bishop’s Stortford - Hertfordshire - England

Subject:
Awards

BISHOP’S STORTFORD, England - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Altitude Internet Scoops Top Award From Google


Altitude Internet, A Digital Marketing Agency with offices in Stansted in Essex were awarded a prestigious award at the Google Partners Awards at Google's new London HQ last Friday, 10 March 2017 coming 1st out of 950+ agencies in the UK and Ireland.

Google Partners UK and Ireland Team presented the awards live on stage in front of hundreds of participants and said "Altitude Internet have won the Google Customer Advocate Award 2016 after fighting off stiff competition from agencies across the UK and Ireland. During 2016 Altitude Internet acquired 10 times as many new customers as the average Google Partner in the same period whilst providing exceptional customer service".

Altitude Internet said "to have been recognised by Google for our hard work and performance is thrilling enough but to have come first in the category is amazing and a testimony to the hard work of the entire team across the UK and Ireland. There were 4 main awards for Google Partners, we were nominated for 2 of them and won 1 and being up against some of the biggest names of the industry shows what we're capable of".

Altitude Internet is a full service digital marketing agency based in Stansted with offices in Dublin and helps small and medium sized businesses across the UK and Ireland get their businesses found on page 1 of Google. Altitude offers two main services, Paid Search (often called Google AdWords) and Search Engine Optimisation (often called SEO). These 2 services get clients websites found on page 1 of the natural search results and help to improve their online profile.

Facts About Altitude Internet:

Founded in 2014 by a team of passionate Digital Marketers
Currently managing paid search and SEO for thousands of clients across the UK & Ireland
2 offices open now employing approx 24 staff in Stansted and Dublin with a 3rd office in the pipeline in New York
Consistently ranked one of the highest performing digital agencies on Trust Pilot review site based on 260 customer reviews

www.altitude-internet.co.uk

Altitude Internet are offering prospective clients a free 60 minute consultation worth £200 if they get in touch before the end of April. Clients can call 0800 335 7027 or email customer.service@altitude-internet.co.uk

Media Contact
Altitude Internet
0843 509 6225
08435096225
***@altitude-internet.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@altitude-internet.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Internet
Industry:Internet
Location:Bishop’s Stortford - Hertfordshire - England
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AltitudeInternet PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share