March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Brides Have A New Beauty Secret In The Bag!

Eyelash Extensions Are The New Must For A Brides Big Day. Join Amazing Lash Studio Florham Parks Grand Opening List Today!
 
 
12624768-amazing-lash-studio
12624768-amazing-lash-studio
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- A wedding isn't complete without a little drama.

With your eyelash extensions of course!

As wedding season approaches be sure to stop into Amazing Lash Studio Florham Park for an easy and affordable step before your wedding day.Any Bride knows how stressful planning a wedding is but at Amazing Lash Studio you can tune out your wedding planner and take a lash nap.

The process of eyelash extensions is like no other. Enter into a contemporary and comfortable enviornment with trendy decor and a friendly staff. Meet one on one with a lash stylist so they are able to help you achieve your desired look . Once the  2 hour application is completed you will wake up looking fresh and bright eyed! Your lash stylist will then cover the details of your lash after care.You can't help but fall in love with the different styles and the how simple it makes your morning routine.

Join the Grand opening list and be the first to know when this location opens! Conveniently located in the Florham Park Plaza near Dress Barn and Trader Joes. Visit their website at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/florham-park... to join the list.

Source:Amazing Lash Studio Florham Park
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Beauty, Weddings, Eyelash Extensions
Beauty
Florham Park - New Jersey - United States
