Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Graves Insurance Group Owner Earns Specialty Certification

Company owner Bob Graves is the only Missourian with this certification
 
 
Graves Insurance Group owner Bob Graves
Graves Insurance Group owner Bob Graves
 
ST. LOUIS - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Graves Insurance Group owner Bob Graves recently earned his Chartered Private Risk and Insurance Advisor (CPRIA) certification.  As a member of the first CPRIA graduating class, Graves is one of only handful of insurance professionals nationwide with the specialized education necessary to work with high net worth (HNW) and ultra high net worth (UHNW) individuals and their families.  He is currently the only individual in Missouri who has achieved this certification.

Graves earned his CPRIA certification through the Private Risk Management Association, a member-owned independent non-profit association based in Fall River, Mass. founded by leaders in the private risk management and insurance industry.  The program, which is endorsed by St. John's University School of Risk Management Center for Professional Development, focuses on strategic coverage placement and lifecycle risk management, as well as personal security, life safety and protection for HNW individuals and their families.

Bloomberg reports that the "1 percent of the 1 percent now account for 35 percent of the wealth held by the richest people."  The CPRIA program, which Graves was involved in, focuses on this UHNW population.

"It is a great honor to be the sole Missouri graduate for this very prestigious certification," said Graves.  "I look forward to sharing the information I learned with both existing and new clientele in the high net worth industry."

Graves Insurance Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.  Founded in 2008, Graves Insurance Group specializes in high net worth personal lines insurance and small to mid-sized commercial insurance.  The agency was hand selected as one of just a few agencies nationwide to participate in "Land As Your Legacy", an estate planning program specifically designed to work with legacy planning for larger family-owned farms.  Graves Insurance Group is located at 10097 Manchester Rd. in Warson Woods, Mo.

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

For more information about Graves Insurance Group, call (314) 394-2121 or visit www.gravesig.com.

